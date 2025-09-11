Hoshiarpur: Body of missing 5-yr-old boy found at cremation ground

A five-year-old boy, who had gone missing yesterday, was found murdered on Wednesday at the cremation ground in Purhiran on the outskirts of the city, police said. Senior superintendent of police Sandeep Kumar Malik said that CCTV footage showed the accused taking away the child on a two-wheeler.

Boy had gone to pay obeisance at a gurdwara near his house on Tuesday evening but had not returned home.

The child’s parents lodged a complaint with the police, who launched a search operation. The accused was nabbed around midnight, but the child could not be traced. In the morning, his body was found lying in the cremation ground. The family earlier lived in Phagwara and had migrated to Hoshiarpur about two months ago.

“The two-wheeler belonged to a sabzi mandi trader who revealed that one of his employees, a migrant, had taken it. Our teams gathered all the leads, working on which we caught the accused by night, but he was too intoxicated to furnish precise information about the child. First, he remained in denial mode, but later confessed to having abducted the child. Our search continued through the night, and in the morning, the boy’s body was found at the cremation ground”, the SSP said.

Police identified the suspect as a migrant labourer, Manke Yadav, a native of Uttar Pradesh, currently living in the sabzi mandi area, and described him as an alcoholic.

He said it was not yet clear how the accused coaxed the child to accompany him. “The child seems to have been strangulated. It’s still not clear if the child was sodomised or not. Post-mortem and forensic reports will shed more light on it,” the SSP said.

He said that the police would take the case to its logical conclusion. “We will build a strong case and produce the evidence in the court at the earliest,” he asserted. The victim’s parents demanded the death penalty for the accused.