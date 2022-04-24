Hoshiarpur farmer commits suicide
Hoshiarpur: Depressed over low yield of wheat this season, a 40-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance in Hoshiarpur district, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place at Paddi Sura Singh village on Friday evening, they said.
Deputy superintendent of police (Garhshankar) Narinder Singh said a suicide note was recovered in which the farmer stated that he was taking the extreme step due to low yield of wheat this season.
Notably, wheat growers in Punjab have witnessed a drop in yield and shrivelled grains because of the early onset of heatwave.
The farmer owned a small piece of land and had taken another 18 acres on contract. He owed ₹17 lakh to banks. The victim is survived by his wife and two sons.
-
Haryana: Vij meets agitating NHM employees seeking reinstatement
Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Saturday met the agitating employees of the National Health Mission in Ambala Cantonment, who were hired for Covid duty in the state for a contract period that expired on March 31 and assured them of reinstatement. The office of the health minister said that Vij was scheduled to hear complaints at his 'Janta Darbar' at PWD Rest House and halted in between to hear the grievances.
-
Punjab reports 15 fresh Covid cases
Chandigarh : Punjab on Saturday reported 15 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection count to 7,59,401, according to a medical bulletin. On Friday, the state had registered 31 fresh cases whereas on Thursday the daily count was 23. Among fresh cases, Jalandhar registered three, followed by two each in Amritsar, Faridkot, Ludhiana and Mohali, the bulletin said. Two Covid-related deaths have been reported in Punjab this month so far.
-
DC bans fodder sale out of Yamunanagar, BKU cries foul
Amid apprehensions over shortage of fodder and its skyrocketing prices in several districts of Haryana, the Yamunanagar administration has imposed a ban on the sale and transportation of animal food to other states. Earlier, Sirsa and Fatehabad had announced similar restrictions. This comes days after the dairy farmers, mostly from the complexes in the twin towns, flagged the unavailability of straw for their cattle. The situation is no different at gaushalas.
-
SIT to file chargesheet in 11 anti-Sikh riots cases in Kanpur
The special investigation team is set to submit a chargesheet in 11 cases of heinous crimes pertaining to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur, said people privy to the development. Kanpur was the second worst-affected city after Delhi during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. As many as 127 Sikhs were killed in Kanpur during the riots. The Uttar Pradesh government had formed the SIT in May 2019 on Supreme Court orders.
-
Punjab CM announces amnesty scheme for transporters
Chandigarh : In a relief to transporters whose business suffered due to Covid pandemic, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday allowed them to pay motor vehicle tax without any penalty in the next three months. According to a senior government official, the scheme will be applicable for private transport sector, including cab and auto-rickshaw operators as they have defaulted on the motor vehicle tax ever since the Covid-19 hit the country.
