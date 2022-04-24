Hoshiarpur farmer commits suicide

Hoshiarpur: Depressed over low yield of wheat this season, a 40-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance in Hoshiarpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Paddi Sura Singh village on Friday evening, they said.

Deputy superintendent of police (Garhshankar) Narinder Singh said a suicide note was recovered in which the farmer stated that he was taking the extreme step due to low yield of wheat this season.

Notably, wheat growers in Punjab have witnessed a drop in yield and shrivelled grains because of the early onset of heatwave.

The farmer owned a small piece of land and had taken another 18 acres on contract. He owed ₹17 lakh to banks. The victim is survived by his wife and two sons.