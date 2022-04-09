Hoshiarpur land scam: Vigilance bureau probe not in consonance with FIR allegations: Court
The additional district and sessions court, Ludhiana, observed that the investigation conducted by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in the multi-crore Hoshiarpur land scam case and the allegations in the FIR are not in consonance with each other whereas the agency filed its cancellation or closure report in the case by mainly relying upon the reply filed by the then sub-divisional magistrate and accused Anand Sagar Sharma and the report of the local commissioner.
The 20-page judgment of the special judge, Ajit Atri, was uploaded on a website on Friday while the court rejected the cancellation or closure report filed by the vigilance bureau on April 5. “However, there are specific allegations of criminal conspiracy among the accused and causing loss to the government. The investigation conducted so far falls short of the standard for the complete investigation,” the court observed.
Meanwhile, the court further mentioned 13-points in the judgment and said the investigation had not been conducted on material aspects of the case. The points mentioned by the court were whether the change of the nature of land in question influenced the rates of compensation, if yes, then how much loss was caused by this to the state, whether the proper procedure was followed by CALA in the determination of the compensation to be paid to the landowners? On what basis, the amount of compensation was calculated. Whether the criteria followed for deciding the market value of the lands was based on the parameters provided by the law and others.
“The entire matter requires further investigation particularly on the aspects as enumerated above. The report under Section 173 of CrPC has to make out reasons to the conclusion reached by the IO rather than summary proceedings to reach at a conclusion without investigating material aspects of the case,” the court said.
On June 14, 2019, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau filed a closure report at the Ludhiana court in the case almost eight days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against six people who were accused in the matter with the special PMLA court in Jalandhar.
In February 2017, Punjab civil services (PCS) officer Anand Sagar Sharma, the then Hoshiarpur SDM, along with then Shiromani Akali Dal leaders from Hoshiarpur Satwinderpal Singh, Avtar Singh Johal, Harpinder Singh Gill besides local businessman Parteek Gupta, his father Pardeep Gupta, Jaswinderpal Singh and others, were booked by the vigilance bureau in the Hoshiarpur land scam case.
HC declines former Punjab DGP Saini’s prayer for seven-day prior notice
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday declined a prayer from former director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini, which demanded that if Saini is required, in any other case, a seven-day prior notice be given to him. The high court bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan modified 2021 order of a coordinate bench wherein Saini was given protection from arrest in FIRs, likely to be registered by the Punjab Police.
AAP state in-charge meets CM Bhagwant Mann, discusses civic body poll plan
Aam Aadmi Party state affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh met chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday to discuss the party strategy for the elections to four municipal corporations later this year. Jarnail meeting with the chief minister was part of the efforts to plan for the civic body polls in Patiala, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar to be held in December. Jarnail congratulated Mann for the steps taken by his government.
Punjab to set up 333 urban wellness centres: Vijay Singla
The Punjab government will set up 333 urban wellness centres in urban and semi-urban areas across the state, health minister Dr Vijay Singla announced on Friday taking a step forward towards implementing the Delhi's health model in the state Dr Singla along with Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan reached the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at Faridkot to attend the 16th annual conference of the North Zone Association of Plastic Surgeons on Friday.
Punjab: Two held for smuggling 10kg gold from Sharjah
The directorate of revenue intelligence has arrested two persons from Amritsar airport for allegedly smuggling 10kg of gold worth around ₹1.9 crore from Sharjah, officials said on Friday. Both the accused are residents of Jalandhar and had visited UAE on tourist visa. The arrests were made on April 5. On February 25, three persons were arrested from Amritsar airport for allegedly smuggling over 9kg of gold in the form of paste from Sharjah.
Start cleaning, flood protection works, Punjab CM tells ACS
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday directed the additional chief secretary, water resources, to initiate the cleaning and flood protection works at the vulnerable sites across the state well before the onset of monsoon. The CM also asked the ACS to regularly oversee the flood protection works being undertaken in close coordination with the DCs across the state. He further asked the forest department to explore maximum opportunities for promotion of ecotourism.
