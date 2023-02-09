Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hoshiarpur resident held for raping Facebook friend

Hoshiarpur resident held for raping Facebook friend

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 09, 2023 11:01 PM IST

The complainant, who is a resident of Haibowal Khurd, said that she had met the accused on social networking site Facebook and befriended her

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping his 17-year-old Facebook friend near the bus stand here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping his 17-year-old Facebook friend near the bus stand here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping his 17-year-old Facebook friend near the bus stand here.

Sub-inspector Avneet Kaur said the Division number 5 police lodged an FIR under section 376 of the IPC, sections 4 and 16 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused, identified as Pankaj, 22, of Bassi Gulam Hussain village of Hoshiarpur.

A local court on Thursday remanded him to two days in police custody.

The complainant, who is a resident of Haibowal Khurd, said that she had met the accused on social networking site Facebook and befriended her.

The victim added that on February 2, the accused came to Ludhiana and asked her to come to a hotel near Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar interstate bus terminal to meet her.

The victim alleged that when she reached there, the accused took her to a room and raped her. The accused also threatened her to keep mum.

On Wednesday, she narrated the whole incident to her parents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out