Hoshiarpur resident held for raping Facebook friend

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping his 17-year-old Facebook friend near the bus stand here.

Sub-inspector Avneet Kaur said the Division number 5 police lodged an FIR under section 376 of the IPC, sections 4 and 16 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused, identified as Pankaj, 22, of Bassi Gulam Hussain village of Hoshiarpur.

A local court on Thursday remanded him to two days in police custody.

The complainant, who is a resident of Haibowal Khurd, said that she had met the accused on social networking site Facebook and befriended her.

The victim added that on February 2, the accused came to Ludhiana and asked her to come to a hotel near Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar interstate bus terminal to meet her.

The victim alleged that when she reached there, the accused took her to a room and raped her. The accused also threatened her to keep mum.

On Wednesday, she narrated the whole incident to her parents.