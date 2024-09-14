Hoshiarpur youth returns from Ukraine war zone

A 23-year-old youth from a Hoshiarpur village, who was inducted “forcefully” into the Russian military service, has returned after nine months. The youth, who reached his village last week, has kept a low profile due to security reasons. He is undergoing treatment for facial fracture that he suffered during military action in Russia. Deceived into joining Russian military, alleges family. (HT File)

Village sarpanch Balbir Singh confirmed the development, saying that the youth returned after his family raised the issue with the ministry of external affairs with assistance of the district administration and the state government. “He is not narrating anything about his stay in Russia and how he was sent to the Ukraine war zone,” he said.

One of his close relatives said he has been traumatised and not interacting with anyone about his ordeal.

He was among the seven youths whose pictures and video went viral wherein they claimed that they were deceived into joining the military service in Russia to fight against Ukraine. His family alleged that he was deceived by a travel agent who promised to send him to Europe via Russia and Belarus. According to the family, he went to Russia on December 22 last year and was taken to Belarus by a local agent but they were caught by Belarusian cops on December 26 before being handed over to the Russian military force.

The family came to know about his ordeal through a video three months later in March. Russian military officers made him and the others sign a contract in Russian language following which they were sent on some military training, the family added.