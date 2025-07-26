Hospital owner stabbed to death in Haryana's Jind; 12th murder in district since June 20

A private hospital owner and the son of a local BJP leader was brutally stabbed to death by unidentified assailants on Rampura Road in Jind’s Safidon town late Thursday night, police said on Friday. This marks the 12th murder in the district since June 20, when a liquor contractor was killed. The deceased has been identified as Vikas Sharma, son of Shiv Sharma, a former block president of the BJP in Jind district.(HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Vikas Sharma, son of Shiv Sharma, a former block president of the BJP in Jind district.

According to Safidon police station SHO Dinesh Kumar, the incident occurred when Anil Sharma, another hospital owner, along with his brother-in-law Happy, visited Vikas at his hospital and persuaded him to accompany them to Assandh. While returning, their vehicle was intercepted by two cars carrying 7–8 unidentified men.

“When Vikas asked the driver to keep going, the group blocked the vehicle, surrounded it, and attacked him with knives. Anil Sharma and Happy were also injured in the attack, though only mildly,” said the SHO. The injured were taken to a hospital in Panipat, where doctors declared Vikas Sharma dead on arrival.

Vikas’s father, Shiv Sharma, alleged that the murder was part of a conspiracy orchestrated by Anil Sharma. He demanded the immediate arrest of Anil, his brother-in-law, and others involved, warning of a protest if action was not taken within 24 hours.

Safidon BJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam met the bereaved family and assured them that the culprits would be brought to justice.

Police have registered a murder case against Anil Sharma, Happy, and seven unidentified persons. Three teams have been formed to investigate and apprehend the accused. The motive for the attack is still under investigation.

Following the incident, opposition leaders sharply criticised the Nayab Singh Saini-led government over the deteriorating law and order situation in Haryana.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala condemned the murder, calling it a reflection of “unrestrained mafia rule” in the state. “The public has lost trust in the rule of law,” he posted on X.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the murder of a BJP leader’s son highlights the alarming state of law and order in Haryana. “If the families of BJP leaders aren’t safe under their own government, what hope do ordinary citizens have?” he asked. Hooda also referred to a recent case in Rohtak, where a woman’s mutilated body was found, as further evidence of rising crime.

Hooda further stated that since the BJP came to power, the crime graph has soared and criminals appear to be operating with impunity. Citing the Social Progress Index (SPI) report by the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, he said Haryana has been labelled the most unsafe state in the country.

Elderly man killed in Jhajjar

A 70-year-old farmer was killed with an iron object by his elder brother’s grand-son in Jhajjar at Sulodha village on Friday, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Bhim Singh, father of an army personnel Kuldeep Kumar.

In her complaint to the police, Pooja Devi, the deceased’s daughter-in-law said that ten days ago, their cattle entered into the fields of accused Rajesh who objected to it.

“Then the issue was sorted out. On Friday, my father-in-law went to bring water from a solar pump installed near their fields. The accused Rajesh attacked my father-in-law with a sharp-edged weapon and he died,” she added.

A spokesperson of the Jhajjar police said that the accused Rajesh has been booked on murder charges and a manhunt has been launched to arrest him.