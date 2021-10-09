Hostel for SC students: PU plans to send proposal to Union ministry

Panjab University (PU) is planning to send a proposal to the Union ministry of social justice and empowerment for the construction of hostels for scheduled caste (SC) students under the ministry’s Babu Jagjivan Ram Chhatrawas Yojna (BJRCY).

Under this scheme, the ministry provides financial assistance to institutions for constructing hostels for SC students. The matter was discussed during a recent meeting of the varsity.

A university official who attended the meeting said, “It was discussed that a proposal will be prepared and sent to the ministry in the coming days. The plan is to propose the construction of blocks with 100 seats each for boys and girls.”

Details sought from departments

According to a circular issued by the office of the dean students’ welfare, the departments have been asked to send the data of SC students for the 2019-20 session by October 13. They have been asked to submit the details on the number of students, number of those who applied for hostel accommodation and number of students who were allotted hostels.

The departments have also been asked to send the details of SC research scholars. Presently, there are 17 residence halls for students on campus: eight each for boys and nine for girls along with a working women’s hostel.

What is the scheme

The scheme for construction of hostels for SC students is one of the means to enable and encourage children/students belonging to SC category to attain quality education. Its primary objective is to attract implementing agencies for undertaking construction of hostels, especially for SC girls, towards the broader vision of containment and reduction of their drop-out rate.

The other objectives include having a girls’ hostel with a capacity of 100 seats in every block headquarters of low literacy districts not having one as of now, by way of priority, repairing and proper maintenance of hostels, and having an effective mechanism for monitoring, review, etc.

Funding pattern

For girls’ hostels, 100% central assistance is provided to state governments/UT administrations and central and state universities/institutions, as per the cost norms prescribed in the scheme. But for state universities/institutions, central assistance is 45% in case of boys’ hostels.