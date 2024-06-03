Hot and dry June ahead in Chandigarh, but monsoon to bring timely relief

June is expected to be hotter and drier than normal, as per the monthly forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Even the maximum and minimum temperatures will remain above normal, along with high likelihood for heatwave days, at least in the beginning. (Keshav Singh/HT)

However, timely relief is expected with monsoon set to reach the city by the last week of June. As per the monthly forecast, which is prepared by using probability models, the dry spell of May is likely to extend into June.

Brace for above average monsoon

In the recent long-range forecast (LRF) issued by IMD, above average monsoon rains are likely in this region.

Confirming this, IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh shared as per initial forecast, monsoon was set to reach the city towards the end of the month. “The Indian monsoon system is heavily dependant on the South American El Niño and La Niña systems. In the years when El Niño is stronger, the monsoon is subdued. However, when La Niña is stronger, like this year, above normal rains are expected,” he explained.

The normal date for the onset of monsoon in Chandigarh, taking the average of the past 30 years, is June 26. Monsoon has already arrived in India ahead of schedule and has started entering parts of Karnataka, while rains continue in Kerala and the north-eastern states.

It is, however, too soon to say if record-breaking rains, as experienced last monsoon, will make a return this year.

Singh explained that last year, along with the strong monsoon system, a strong Western Disturbance had also hit the city, leading to 531.6 mm rain in just 48 hours between July 8 and July 10. Western Disturbances are hard to predict, but they usually become subdued when the monsoon system is active.

Day temperature drops to 42.4°C, light rain likely this week

Meanwhile, with the rise in humidity, the maximum temperature has started declining, while the minimum temperature is on the rise.

The day temperature fell from 44.5°C on Saturday to 42.4°C on Sunday, 3.2 degrees above normal, giving relief from the heatwave conditions that were prevailing since Wednesday.

However, the minimum temperature rose from 27.2°C to 27.7°C, 1.4 degree above normal.

As per IMD officials, a fresh WD has started to affect the region and may bring along light rain from Tuesday to Thursday. This can cause the day temperature to drop to 40°C, but due to cloudy weather, the minimum temperature can cross 30°C.