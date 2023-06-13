Ambala hotelier was killed by friend struggling to repay bank loan

Days after an Ambala-based hotelier was found dead in the fields on Durana-Bokar Majra village road, police on Monday claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of his friend. Days after an Ambala-based hotelier was found dead in the fields on Durana-Bokar Majra village road, police on Monday claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of his friend. (HT File)

A special investigation team (SIT), constituted to probe the matter, arrested Vikas of Tosham in Bhiwani, an employee of the health department, posted as a multi-purpose health worker (MPHW) at primary health centre (PHC) of Nurpur village in the city.

The victim, Sukhchain Singh, 36, a resident of Nurpur village, was found dead on May 27, a day after he had gone missing. His wife said that Sukhchain had left for work but not returned.

Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, said, “During interrogation, the accused Vikas revealed that for the last two years, he had been living in a rented accommodation in Durana village and often used to have food at a hotel on Durana village chowk. He became good friends with the hotel owner (Sukhchain).”

“Vikas said he had taken a loan from a private bank to start a computer centre, but his business did not go well and he failed to repay the same. He then took a loan on a car, but he was unable to repay the installment of both the loans,” the SP said.

Later, bank officials reached his parents’ house for loan payment following which, he asked Sukhchain for help but was turned down. Vikas, however, knew that Sukhchain was in possession of some money as he was in the middle of a land deal.

“In an attempt to obtain Sukhchain’s money with deceit, Vikas mixed some sedatives in the former’s milkshake and took him to his room. Seeing Sukhchain in an inebriated condition, Vikas strangled him with a belt and took away ₹3.60 lakh in his possession. He then dumped Sukhchain’s body in the field,” Randhawa added.

A police spokesperson said Vikas was arrested on June 10 and taken on a six-day remand after he was presented before a court.

