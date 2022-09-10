Hours before son’s ‘shagun’ ceremony, woman, 2 others die as car falls off Ladhowal flyover
Hours before the ‘shagun’ ceremony of her son, a Moga woman, her mother-in-law and the friend of her son died in a road mishap after the car in which they were travelling fell off the Ladhowal flyover on Friday
Hours before the ‘shagun’ ceremony of her son, a Moga woman, her mother-in-law and the friend of her son died in a road mishap after the car in which they were travelling fell off the Ladhowal flyover on Friday morning. In the mishap, her husband suffered severe injuries and is admitted to a hospital.
The family was heading towards Nawanshahr (Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar). The son of the woman was travelling in another car. He had a narrow escape after he lost control of the vehicle also.
The victims have been identified as Kulwinder Kaur, 46, her mother-in-law Ranjeet Kaur, 65, and Pinkpreet Singh, 23, residents of Bhinder Kalan of Moga. Kulwinder’s husband Rajinder Singh, 46, is admitted to the hospital.
The family was going for the shagun ceremony (a marriage ritual) of their son Mandeep Singh, 23, an agriculturist of Bhinder Kala of Moga.
In his statement to the police, Mandeep stated that they were travelling in two vehicles. While he was driving a Tata Safari with some of his relatives, his parents and grandmother were travelling in Hyundai Verna Car with his friend Pinkpreet Singh.
Mandeep stated that Pinkpreet was ahead of him. After reaching the Ladhowal flyover, Pinkpreet lost control over his car. The car rammed into the railing and fell off the flyover. His mother, grandmother and friend died on the spot, while his father suffered severe injuries.
He added that on seeing the mishap, he had also lost control over the vehicle. His car also hit the railing of the flyover but stopped.
“I arranged a vehicle and rushed them to a hospital where the doctors declared my mother, grandfather and friend dead on arrival,” said Mandeep.
Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, West) Mandeep Singh said that the vehicles were over-speeding. The driver lost control over the vehicle following which it fell off from the flyover after breaking the railing.
The ACP added that following the statement of Mandeep, the Ladhowal police inquest proceeded under Section 174 of CrPC.
2nd mishap in 3 days
It is the second such mishap in the past three days. Earlier on September 6, a tragic road mishap snuffed out the life of five persons, including three toddlers, after a car they were travelling in overturned on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway after hitting the footpath, a compound wall and an electricity pole near Veer Palace.
Over-speeding is one of the major killers on the roads in the city. According to data released by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), over-speeding caused 257 mishaps and 187 deaths in the year 2021, while careless driving claimed 88 lives in 117 road mishaps.
A total of 380 people had died in 478 road mishaps reported in 2021. The city has earned the dubious distinction of being ranked among the top positions in terms of fatalities reported in road accidents in 2021 — ranking fifth in the country with a fatality rate of 77.2%, according to the latest data released by the NCRB.
-
Ludhiana: SMO bans photography, videography in civil hospital wards
The matter came to light after a hoarding was installed outside the Mother and Child Hospital stating “videography and photos on the hospital premises are strictly prohibited.” The premises of the Mother and Child Hospital also consist of offices of SMO and other health department officials. The reality is different at the ground level. The media, which was showing the truth, is being banned.
-
Chandigarh’s Antaz Singh Jattana wins gold in 10 m air rifle
Antaz , a student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, clinched the gold medal in the 10 m air rifle shooting competition at the Chandigarh State Inter-School Shooting Championship held at the Sector 25 shooting range on Thursday. Son of national-level shooter Khushbaz Singh Jattana, Antaz participated in the category of sub-youth men. While he won gold, Gurtej Sidhu and Armaan Kaushal bagged silver and bronze medals, respectively.
-
Ludhiana: Auto driver among two held for snatching
The CIA Staff 1 police arrested two accused, including an auto driver, for snatching in two separate cases. In the first case, the CIA Staff 1 police arrested Rajvir Singh, alias Vicky, of Pavittar Nagar of Haibowal. In-charge at CIA Staff 1, Inspector Rajesh Kumar, said the police arrested the accused from the Police Station road following a tip-off. In the second case, the CIA Staff 1 police arrested Amandeep Singh Sonu of Jagraon.
-
Indian Army, air force conduct joint exercise ‘Gagan Strike’ in Punjab
Army's Kharga Corps and the Indian Air Force conducted a joint exercise to showcase the might and prowess of the armed forces. Termed “Gagan Strike”, the exercise was conducted over a period of four days in several areas of Punjab, bordering Ambala in Haryana. Kharga Corps, General Officer Commanding, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, who spearheaded this exercise, also showcased precision firepower by attack helicopters in coordination with ground forces' mechanised columns.
-
Couple booked for duping Ludhiana resident of ₹4.5 lakh on pretext of merchant navy job
An Uttar Pradesh-based couple has been booked for duping a city resident of Rs 4.53 lakh on the pretext of securing a job for hShama Kumari of Barewal road'stwo brothers in the merchant navy. The Sarabha Nagar police lodged an FIR against the accused. The accused told her that Lokesh Kumar of Pilibhit inUttar Pradesh can help her brothers in getting a job in the merchant navy on a contract basis. The accused took Rs 4.53 lakh from them, promising jobs for them.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics