Hours before son’s ‘shagun’ ceremony, woman, 2 others die as car falls off Ladhowal flyover

Hours before the ‘shagun’ ceremony of her son, a Moga woman, her mother-in-law and the friend of her son died in a road mishap after the car in which they were travelling fell off the Ladhowal flyover on Friday morning. In the mishap, her husband suffered severe injuries and is admitted to a hospital.

The family was heading towards Nawanshahr (Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar). The son of the woman was travelling in another car. He had a narrow escape after he lost control of the vehicle also.

The victims have been identified as Kulwinder Kaur, 46, her mother-in-law Ranjeet Kaur, 65, and Pinkpreet Singh, 23, residents of Bhinder Kalan of Moga. Kulwinder’s husband Rajinder Singh, 46, is admitted to the hospital.

The family was going for the shagun ceremony (a marriage ritual) of their son Mandeep Singh, 23, an agriculturist of Bhinder Kala of Moga.

In his statement to the police, Mandeep stated that they were travelling in two vehicles. While he was driving a Tata Safari with some of his relatives, his parents and grandmother were travelling in Hyundai Verna Car with his friend Pinkpreet Singh.

Mandeep stated that Pinkpreet was ahead of him. After reaching the Ladhowal flyover, Pinkpreet lost control over his car. The car rammed into the railing and fell off the flyover. His mother, grandmother and friend died on the spot, while his father suffered severe injuries.

He added that on seeing the mishap, he had also lost control over the vehicle. His car also hit the railing of the flyover but stopped.

“I arranged a vehicle and rushed them to a hospital where the doctors declared my mother, grandfather and friend dead on arrival,” said Mandeep.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, West) Mandeep Singh said that the vehicles were over-speeding. The driver lost control over the vehicle following which it fell off from the flyover after breaking the railing.

The ACP added that following the statement of Mandeep, the Ladhowal police inquest proceeded under Section 174 of CrPC.

2nd mishap in 3 days

It is the second such mishap in the past three days. Earlier on September 6, a tragic road mishap snuffed out the life of five persons, including three toddlers, after a car they were travelling in overturned on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway after hitting the footpath, a compound wall and an electricity pole near Veer Palace.

Over-speeding is one of the major killers on the roads in the city. According to data released by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), over-speeding caused 257 mishaps and 187 deaths in the year 2021, while careless driving claimed 88 lives in 117 road mishaps.

A total of 380 people had died in 478 road mishaps reported in 2021. The city has earned the dubious distinction of being ranked among the top positions in terms of fatalities reported in road accidents in 2021 — ranking fifth in the country with a fatality rate of 77.2%, according to the latest data released by the NCRB.