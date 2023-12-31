close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / House, car seized under UAPA for harbouring terrorists in Baramulla

House, car seized under UAPA for harbouring terrorists in Baramulla

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Dec 31, 2023 09:50 PM IST

“The house of Farooq Ahmad Bhat on land survey number 2020 min and 2021 min situated at Wanigam Payeen was attached as the said house was used for harbouring terrorists,” the spokesperson said

Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached a house and a car in two separate cases under UAPA for harbouring terrorists and providing logistic support to them in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Sunday.

Baramulla police attach a residential house at Wanigam Payeen under section of the 25 UAP Act that was used for harbouring terrorists in Baramulla on Sunday. (Photo:X)
Baramulla police attach a residential house at Wanigam Payeen under section of the 25 UAP Act that was used for harbouring terrorists in Baramulla on Sunday. (Photo:X)

They said that the residential house of Farooq Ahmad Bhat in Wanigam Payeen was attached under Section of 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after getting approval from the relevant authority.

A police spokesperson said that during the investigation of case filed under sections 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 7/27 of the Arms Act and the sections 16,18,19, 20 and 38 of UAPA registered at the Kreeri police station, Bhat’s house was attached.

“The house of Farooq Ahmad Bhat on land survey number 2020 min and 2021 min situated at Wanigam Payeen was attached as the said house was used for harbouring terrorists,” the spokesperson said.

He added that in pursuance of powers under section of the UAPA, Kreeri deputy superintendent of police (DSP operations) Khalid Ashraf, investigation officer of the case, the said house was attached as it was falling within the “ambit of proceeds of terrorism after obtaining approval from competent authority.”

Similarly, during the investigation of another case under sections 7/25 of the Arms Act, 120-B of the IPC and 13,16,18,23 of the UAPA registered at the Uri police station, a Maruti Suzuki Swift car was seized for "transportation of illegal arms/ammunition from one place to another for terrorist activities.

“Therefore, in pursuance of powers under Section 25 of the UAP, Baramulla special investigation unit (SIU) DSP attached the said property (car) falling within the ambit of proceeds of terrorism after obtaining approval from competent authority,” the spokesperson said.

