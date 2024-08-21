House owners body calls for white paper on expenditure by MC on road, gullies cleaning

Irked by the failure of drainage system, Sector 10 house owners welfare association (HOWA) demanded white paper on expenditure done on cleaning of road, gullies by the municipal corporation. They also demanded construction of recharge wells in the low lying areas. The demand was made to issue a white paper on the expenditure incurred by the municipal corporation on cleaning of roads and lanes this season. (HT Representational image)

HOWA held its core committee meeting wherein the officials of the municipal corporation were held completely responsible for the losses occurred due to rain water entered the houses, markets and the basement of the civil hospital of Sector 6 on August 11 after heavy rains. Following which the demand was made to issue a white paper on the expenditure incurred by the municipal corporation on cleaning of roads and lanes this season.

HOWA chairman Bharat Hitaishi said, “Every year contracts worth crores of rupees are allotted for cleaning the road gullies in Panchkula and due to lack of monitoring by the administration, the road gullies and lanes of the city remain blocked.”

Senior vice-president of association Subhash Sharma said that as in the last 30 years the residents of low lying areas are suffering and no corrective steps have been taken.

HOWA demanded that sump well, adjoining house number 486, Sector 10, and recharge wells at various parks and places should be constructed to save the houses from flooding due to rain water.