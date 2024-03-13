 House panel for time-bound probe into fund bunglings in Punjab co-op dept - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / House panel for time-bound probe into fund bunglings in Punjab co-op dept

House panel for time-bound probe into fund bunglings in Punjab co-op dept

ByRavinder Vasudeva
Mar 13, 2024 06:14 AM IST

A vidhan sabha committee set up to study the functioning of the co-operative department for 2023-24 has recommended a time-bound probe into embezzlements and bunglings in the department

Chandigarh : A vidhan sabha committee set up to study the functioning of the co-operative department for 2023-24 has recommended a time-bound probe into embezzlements and bunglings in the department.

A vidhan sabha committee set up to study the functioning of the co-operative department for 2023-24 has recommended a time-bound probe into embezzlements and bunglings in the department.
A vidhan sabha committee set up to study the functioning of the co-operative department for 2023-24 has recommended a time-bound probe into embezzlements and bunglings in the department.

The committee headed by AAP member Gurpreet Singh Banawali, whose report was tabled in the House assembly on Monday, has also recommended the government to appoint a DGP-level officer to conduct probes into all financial irregularities in the department.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The committee has also sought a list of all financial embezzlements. “Criminal proceedings were recommended against culprit officials three to four years ago, but no action has been initiated to date. In many cases wherein FIRs were registered, challans have not been presented in courts. Many accused officials have settled abroad but they have not been declared proclaimed offenders,” said Banawali.

The committee has found that financial recovery worth crores of rupees was pending against employees who committed financial fraud, but no effort has been made to attach their salaries and pensions.

The committee has recommended strong internal communication system in the department to raise the issue of financial bunglings.

The committee also found that the chief vigilance officer (CVO) office was ineffective in tackling embezzlement cases.

The committee chairman also informed the House that the financial frauds have hit the co-operation department to the level that many wings of the department were on the verge of closure.

Around 5,000 entries have been found deleted in the Primary Cooperative Agricultural Development Banks (PADBs), the committee report stated.

“This means, at least 5,000 acres of land that was not mortgaged with the bank was either sold or the bank didn’t bother to ensure maintaining the revenue entries,” the committee found.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On