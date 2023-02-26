How Himachal’s wool federation is strengthening state’s pastoralists

Himachal’s organic wool is catching the fancy of western markets, which can be gauged from the fact that some private players are investing in certifications such as RWS (responsible wool standards) and catering to small markets in the West. Himachal Pradesh State Wool Federation provides a reliable source of income for shepherds through the sale of wool, animals, its meat, manure, milk and skin. (HT Photo)

A major role in it is of Himachal Pradesh State Wool Federation, which besides being a reliable source of income to the shepherds through the sale of wool, animals, its meat, manure, milk and skin, is also strengthening the pastoralists with an aim to save wool growers from exploitation by the middlemen and traders.

Sheep rearing is an important source of livelihood for small and marginal farmers in Himachal. The main breeds of sheep in the state are ‘Gaddi sheep’ and ‘Rampur Bushahri breed’. The former has a native tract in Chamba, Kullu, Kangra and Mandi while the latter has its native tract in Kinnaur, Rampur and Shimla.

The total sheep population of the state as per the livestock census in 2019 is 7,91,345 wherein the exotic breed accounts for 72,821 and the number of indigenous breeds stands at 7,18,524.

Besides providing technical and mechanical sheep shearing facilities to the breeders, the federation is also maintaining a revolving fund of ₹133.39 crore earmarked for the procurement of wool from shepherds alongside providing remunerative rates to them.

The procurement ranges from 125 MT to 150 MT depending upon the market. The sheep breeders are also provided on-the-spot payment for this.

Wool production in Himachal Pradesh is pegged at 15.5 lakh kg, which comes to an average of around 1.9kg per sheep. The prevalent rate of white wool ranges from ₹71.5/kg to ₹34.1/kg and for black wool, it is ₹45/kg to ₹25.5/kg. Further, the federation provides 20% higher rates in case of white crossbred wool in order to motivate sheep breeders to adopt a cross-breeding programme and keep pace with the demand of the industry for apparel grade wool, said a spokesperson of the HP Wool Federation.

The federation providing mechanical sheep shearing facilities to the breeders of the state at village, pasture, and forest levels at subsidised rates ranging from ₹11 to ₹13 per sheep. Mechanical sheep shearing, besides being time effective, is also animal friendly. This facility is being provided with the help of trained and experienced sheep shearers.

Jai Singh, a progressive sheep breeder from Deol village of Holi in Chamba district said he sells about 900 to 1,000kg crossbred wool to the federation for ₹85.8/kg.

“Teams of woolfed shear our wool in Bharmour and are of an immense help to us. Without them, we cannot think of rearing a flock of 800 sheep nowadays, when the traditional hand shearers are in scarcity and charge ₹25 to ₹30 per sheep,” he added.