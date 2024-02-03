HP focusing on reviving traditional wheat varieties

As hybrid crop varieties are gaining popularity among farmers, the state agriculture department has shifted focus on reviving traditional wheat varieties that are on the brink of extinction. These wheat varieties contribute to people’s health and play a crucial role in controlling the escalating prevalence of diseases. Decades ago, these wheat varieties thrived in Sirmaur, Kullu, Chamba, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra and Shimla districts, but they been losing out to hybrid varieties (HT File)

Varieties such as Sona Moti, Bansi (Kathiya), Shastrati and Khapli are at risk of disappearing with their seeds becoming increasingly rare. The consumption of flour derived from these varieties offers relief from heart diseases and serves as a preventative measure against diabetes and kidney-related ailments, experts said.

Among these varieties, Sona Moti stands out as the only folic acid-rich wheat globally, characterised by low gluten content and a lower glycemic index. Similarly, Khapli wheat distinguishes itself by being gluten-free and fiber-rich, advantageous for heart diseases, diabetes and constipation.

Decades ago, these wheat varieties thrived in Sirmaur, Kullu, Chamba, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra and Shimla districts, but they been losing out to hybrid varieties.

Agriculture department deputy director Rajendra Singh Thakur emphasises the rarity of finding seeds for these varieties, underscoring their significant health benefits.

“The department is committed to cultivating these varieties, ensuring their preservation and propagation. This initiative seeks to safeguard agricultural biodiversity and address health concerns,” he said. .

“The agriculture department’s efforts to revive and develop old wheat varieties reflect a commendable commitment to agricultural heritage and public health,” said Nand Lal, a farmer in Solan district.

Agriculture plays a significant role in driving Himachal’s economy, with approximately 57.03% of the state’s workforce directly employed in this sector.

Covering 55,673 square kms, Himachal boasts 9.44 lakh hectares of operational holdings managed by 9.97 lakh farmers.