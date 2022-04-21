HP government transfers six IAS officers
In a fresh administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday shifted six IAS officers.
Rakhil Kahlon has been transferred as divisional commissioner, Mandi, vice A Shainamol, who has proceeded on leave. Gopal Chand goes as director, (personnel and finance), Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board, Shimla.
Manmohan Sharma will continue to function as director, urban development, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, and chief executive officer-cum-managing director, Shimla Smart City Limited.
He will also continue to hold the additional charge of the post of MD, Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited.
Rupali Thakur is now posted as director, women and child development department, while Rima Kashyap goes as special secretary, tourism and civil aviation.
Kiran Bhadana has been transferred as special secretary (MPP & Power and NCES).
-
Prior notices not must for clearing squatters on public land, says MCD
A municipal official of the rank of assistant commissioner, who directs anti-encroachment drives, said that action against properties that come up on public roads falls under section 321 and 322 of the DMC Act, and no notices are required to be issued before removing them.
-
Dalits who convert to other religions should not get quota benefits: BJP’s SC cell head
National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Scheduled Caste cell Lal Singh Arya on Wednesday said the Dalits, who convert to other religions, should not be given the benefits of reservation. “The Indian constitution grants the reservation on the basis of untouchability and those who convert to Islam or Christianity lose this right,” he said while addressing a meeting of the state and district executives of the party's SC Morcha.
-
Nigerians key players in HP’s well-oiled narco network
While the Himachal Pradesh government struggles to contain the burgeoning narcotic smuggling, foreigners, particularly Nigerians, are fuelling the drug trade in the hill state popular as Dev Bhoomi – the abode of Gods. In HP Police data, Nigerians have emerged as the biggest players in HP's hard drugs market. Fifteen people were from other African countries, 14 Europeans, four Americans, two from the Middle East and only one from other Asian country.
-
Ghazipur landfill burns for 3rd time in a month
Experts also said that high levels of methane at the landfill, aided by high temperature, may have caused the fire. On Wednesday, Delhi’s maximum temperature was recorded at 41.2 degrees Celsius. It was as high as 44.3 degrees Celsius at the Yamuna Sports Complex station -- the nearest located to the landfill.
-
Delhi: Doctors allay fears, say kids below 12 at low Covid risk
Delhi saw a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, recording 1,009 new cases at a positivity rate of 5.7%, up from 632 cases a day before.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics