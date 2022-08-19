HP govt committed to safeguard interests of fruit growers: Jai Ram
The state government is committed towards safeguarding interests of farmers and horticulturists by providing ample facilities for marketing, cold storage and controlled atmosphere (CA) stores, Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Friday
The state government is committed towards safeguarding interests of farmers and horticulturists by providing ample facilities for marketing, cold storage and controlled atmosphere (CA) stores, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Friday.
He was addressing a deputation of BJP workers of Jubbal-Nawar-Kotkhai area, led by Chetan Bragta.
The CM said that the state government is reimbursing 6% subsidy on purchase of packaging material like cartons and trays, whether purchased through HPMC or open market, with effect from April 1, 2022.
Thakur said the late Narendra Bragta was not only one of the most prominent BJP leaders in the region, but also committed to safeguard interests of the horticulturists. “Bragta not only fought for the rights of the farmers, but also had laid stress on diversification and value addition of the horticulture produce,” he said.
The CM said the state government has released all pending payments of apple growers. “The HP government has not only provided much needed relief in GST to horticulturists, but has also enhanced the procurement price of apple under the Market Intervention Scheme by ₹3.50 per kg,” said Thakur.
Thakur said that farmers should not only go for crop diversification, but also ensure the value addition of their crops.
-
Noida cops attach illegal assets worth ₹5.5 crore of two gangsters
Police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar have attached "illegally-acquired" assets worth around Rs 5.50 crore of two gangsters, officials said on Friday. The properties, which included residential plots and vehicles, were attached under provisions of the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act on instructions of Police Commissioner Alok Singh on Thursday, the officials said.
-
Heavy showers wreak havoc in Himachal
Heavy rains caused widespread damage to public and private property in Kangra and Chamba districts, as flashflood swept away vehicles, while debris entered houses. At Banikhet town of Dalhousie subdivision in Chamba, a car and a pick-up truck was washed away after water level in the Padhar Nullah rose suddenly. Dalhousie sub-divisional magistrate Jagan Thakur said the losses were being assessed. Emergency teams were rushed to the spot. No loss of life was reported.
-
Delhi Metro’s daily tales: Fight for seat, loud music are back as irritants!
This statement as part of a recent viral video, showing a heated argument, was shot inside a Delhi Metro coach, and has brought back the spotlight on 'life in a Metro' quite literally! While this fight among co-passengers was due to one of them reserving a metro seat with a bag, it's not really uncommon to spot such heated debates and discussions among other irritating habits of metro travellers.
-
Security beefed up ahead of Tyagi community mahapanchayat in Noida
Noida: The local intelligence unit (LIU) of Gautam Budh Nagar Police beefed up security and verification checks ahead of a call for a mahapanchayat by the Tyagi community members on Sunday in support of self-proclaimed local politician Shrikant Tyagi. Tyagi was arrested last week after a video of him abusing a woman went viral on social media platforms. The mahapanchayat will be held at Gejha village in Noida's Sector 93.
-
Man arrested for rape and murder of nine-year-old girl in Modinagar
Ghaziabad police have deployed personnel at a village in Modinagar in view of an incident where a 24-year-old man allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered a nine-year-old girl from a different community. The incident took place around 6.30pm on Thursday when the suspect, Kamal Kumar, allegedly took away two cousins, aged nine and six, on his bicycle to isolated fields about one and a half kilometres from their house.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics