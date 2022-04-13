HP high court issues notice over regularisation of illegal structures
The Himachal Pradesh high court, in a matter pertaining to regularisation of illegal structures by the state government, has issued notices to the chief secretary; additional secretary, town and country planning; director, department of town and country planning; and the town planner.
The division bench comprising Justice Sabina and Justice Satyen Vaidya passed these orders on a writ petition filed by Hitanshu Jishtu.
The petitioner has alleged that entire state of Himachal Pradesh is in danger on account of erratic, irrational and uncontrolled construction of housing and commercial complexes. He has further claimed that reckless construction and careless disposal of debris has disturbed the ecological plans of the area. The petitioner has also alleged that the government has failed to act against the persons responsible.
He said that respondents have yet again notified and amended the town and country planning rules, which virtually nullifies the decisions rendered by the HC and the Supreme Court time to time.
The petitioner has alleged that the respondent state is in the process of finalisation of development plan for Shimla planning area as well as other areas and such draft development plan of Shimla has already been notified vide notification dated 08.02.2022. The draft is also contrary to the observations and directions issued by the NGT, he said.
The petitioner has prayed for quashing and setting aside the Rule 35 of Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Rules, 2014 (Amended up to 2019), as well as Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Rules, 2019 (Fourth Amendment), being wholly unconstitutional and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India. The petitioner has also prayed to direct the respondents not to regularise or exempt any unauthorised structure/building/development for which applications have been received by the respondents.
The petitioner has further prayed to direct respondents not to notify/amend Act or Rules which amount to regularising and compounding total unauthorised construction throughout HP.
He sought the constitution of a court-monitored committee headed either by retired SC judge(s) or HC judge(s), so as to initiate a fact-finding inquiry and subsequently take appropriate action against the officials during whose tenure the unauthorised construction and deviations took place.
The respondents have been directed to file reply and the matter has been fixed for May 9, 2022.
Illegal immigrants evicted from Railways’ land in Jammu
The Railways on Tuesday evicted illegal immigrants, who had encroached upon its land near tracks in Jammu's Trikuta Nagar, officials said. Railways SSP Mohammad Arif Reshu said no force was used and the encroachers vacated the Railways land on their own. “They were told that it is not safe to live close to the tracks and they also understood the hazards and vacated on their own,” he added.
Ravi Kumar takes charge as Khanna SSP
Ravi Kumar joined as senior superintendent of police Khanna on Tuesday. He has replaced J Elanchezhian. A 2016-batch IPS officer, Kumar took salute from guard of honour given by Punjab Police. He said maintaining the law and order and redressing grievances of the public will be his priority. Hailing from Bihar, Ravi Kumar has served as superintendent of police (headquarters) Jalandhar Rural, assistant superintendent of police Ropar and ASP, state cyber cell.
Himachal: Flesh trade racket busted in Kangra, 5 women rescued
Kangra police have busted a flesh trade racket and rescued five women allegedly held captive in a private hotel at Damtal, a small town in Nurpur subdivision on Himachal-Punjab border. The kingpin and owner of the hotel and his two sons have been arrested. The accused have been identified as Janak Raj and his sons Akash and Vijay.
HP government transfers 20 IAS officers
In a major administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred 20 Indian Administrative Service officers. A 1987-batch officer, Nisha Singh, who was posted as adviser (health) to government of Himachal Pradesh at New Delhi, will function as additional chief secretary (rural development, panchayati raj, administrative reforms and training & foreign assignments). Sudesh Kumar Mokhta has been shifted as director-cum-ex-officio-special secretary (revenue & disaster management).
Surabhi Malik is first woman deputy commissioner of Ludhiana
A 2012-batch IAS officer Surabhi Malik has been appointed the new deputy commissioner of Ludhiana. She replaces Varinder Sharma. In Ludhiana, Surabhi has previously served as the additional deputy commissioner (ADCP, development) in 2017. She has also served as the additional commissioner of Ludhiana municipal corporation prior to that. Malik has also served as the Fatehgarh Sahib DC, Rupnagar ADC and Nangal sub-divisional magistrate. She completed BA (Hons) Economics from Lady Shriram College in Delhi.
