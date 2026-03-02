HP IG’s son, wife booked for assaulting neighbours in Panchkula

Police have booked the son and wife of Himachal Pradesh inspector general of police (IGP) Bimal Gupta for allegedly attacking their neighbours and damaging their vehicle at DLF Amravati in Pinjore. A case was registered under Sections 115, 126, 191(3), 190, 324(4) and Sections 351(2) of the BNS. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the complaint filed by Anupam Dhanwan, a resident of DLF Amravati, the incident took place around 6.30 pm on February 28 when her husband had just returned home with their son and his friends.

She alleged that a white car fitted with a red and blue beacon light and hooter approached at high speed and stopped abruptly in front of their vehicle.

Yuvraj Gupta, son of IG Bimal Gupta, allegedly stepped out of the car carrying a baseball bat and accompanied by two security guards.

Dhanwan alleged that Yuvraj proceeded to threaten her husband and attacked their vehicle with sticks. When she raised the alarm, Yuvraj attempted to hit her with his car, and also assaulted her son and his friends.

The complainant further alleged that the accused appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. She also accused Shalu Gupta, wife of Bimal Gupta, of threatening her amid the melee.

Dhanwan alleged that Yuvraj had been harassing and intimidating her family for the past six to seven months using his father’s influence, and that Shalu Gupta had been supporting him in these actions.

On her complaint, a case was registered under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 191(3) (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 190 (unlawful assembly), 324(4) (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) and Sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Pinjore police station. Police said the matter was under investigation.