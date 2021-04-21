HP logs 1,564 new infections, 16 deaths

Himachal Pradesh recorded 1,564 fresh infections, taking the state’s caseload to 79,634 on Tuesday while the death toll mounted to 1,206 after 16 patients succumbed.

Of the new cases, 292 were recorded in Kangra, 265 in Solan, 173 in Una, 164 in Shimla, 155 in Sirmaur, 138 in Hamirpur, 107 in Mandi, 104 in Bilaspur 78 in Lahaul-Spiti, 36 in Kullu, 35 in Kinnaur and 17 in Chamba.

Meanwhile, active cases in the state have crossed 10,000-mark. Of the 10,251 active cases in the state, 2,024 are in Kangra followed by 1,948 in Solan and 1,010 in Shimla.

Recoveries have reached 68,150 after 1,078 people recuperated. The recovery rate is down to 85%.

Kangra remains the worst hit district with 13,000 cases, followed by Shimla where 12,615 people have been infected so far and Mandi with 12,055 cases.

Solan’s caseload climbed to 10,195 while Una has 5,641 cases, Sirmaur 5,177, Kullu 5,176, Hamirpur 4,812, Bilaspur 4,175 , Chamba, 3,579, Lahaul-Spiti 1,634 and Kinnaur 1574.