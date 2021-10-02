HP sees five deaths, 284 cases of scrub typhus this year

A total of 284 cases of scrub typhus have been detected in Himachal Pradesh and five people have died due to the bacterial disease this year so far.

Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj said a total of 2,049 samples have been tested till date for scrub typhus.

“A total of 284 people were found infected. The first fatality was recorded on September 8 and since then, four more people have lost their lives to the disease,” he added.

Besides chikungunya and dengue, scrub typhus is the third most prevalent disease these days, Dr Raj said.

Scrub typhus is a bacterial infection caused by orientia tsutsugamushi bacteria that is fatal.

It is caused by the bite of infected larval mite (chigger), which is mainly found in shrubs.

It is largely prevalent in the rural areas and occurs mostly during the monsoon season.

Its symptoms are similar to chikungunya’s. It is spread by fleas that feed on grass-fed insects.

While dengue and chikungunya are more prevalent in urban areas, scrub typhus cases are found more in villages.

The symptoms of scrub typhus are fever, muscle pain, headache, cough and gastrointestinal problems.

The disease is mostly caused in rural areas. The peak of the disease is August to October.

Dr Raj urged people to be aware and said, “People should avoid walking barefoot and wear gloves and gumboots while working in fields. If people notice any symptoms of the disease, they should immediately visit nearby hospital.”

He said it is important that bushes and grass do not grow nearby houses. If there is an outbreak of insects in the kitchen garden, steps should be taken to control it.