HPGCL finance director held in ₹590 crore bank fraud; sent to 3-day remand

The state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested Amit Dewan, director (Finance), Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL). This is the fifteenth arrest in the case. Investigators informed the court that the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Amit Dewan on Wednesday after credible evidence . (HT File)

He was produced before the local court on Thursday and sent to three-day police remand.

Investigators informed the court that the ACB arrested Dewan on Wednesday after credible evidence regarding his involvement came to light. He was serving as director (Finance), HPGCL, when the two accounts were opened in IDFC First Bank, Sector 32, Chandigarh, and AU Small Finance Bank. The agency alleged that the procedure laid down by the government was deliberately violated with ulterior motives. The agency further said that Dewan allegedly connived with the key accused, Ribhav Rishi, and actively assisted him in the commission of offences and along with accusing Dewan of accepting hefty illegal gratification, as substantiated by seized material and witness statements.

It was further submitted that the agency obtained relevant documents from the concerned banks and departments during the probe. Incriminating material against the accused has been collected, and further investigation is ongoing.

While seeking his remand, the agency stated that Amit Dewan needs to be confronted with specific documents and valuable instruments signed by him and others. He also needs to be interrogated to recover the proceeds of crime. It was submitted that crucial evidence, including documents related to movable and immovable properties and electronic devices, is yet to be recovered based on disclosures made during interrogation.

The agency also sought additional remand of jeweller Rajan Singh, stating that he did not cooperate during the initial remand period and it is necessary to further question him regarding his role and for recovery of the proceeds of crime. However, the court declined this request.

The case pertains to the alleged siphoning of government funds through forged instruction memos, debit notes, and other valuable instruments. The agency said in-depth custodial interrogation is necessary to unravel the modus operandi, identify co-accused, determine individual roles, and trace the methods used in committing the offence.

The agency added that custodial interrogation is also required to trace the proceeds of crime and recover forged documents used in the offence. The accused will be confronted with entries related to credit and debit transactions in various firms and companies linked to government accounts, as well as to identify the ultimate beneficiaries.