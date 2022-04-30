HPPERC to organise mega job fair on May 6 at Bahra University
The Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (HPPERC) will organise a second mega job fair for all the higher education institutions, universities and colleges of Himachal Pradesh on May 6.
The venue of this job fair would be Bahra University, Waknaghat. This mega job fair is second in the series of joint placement drives conducted by the HPPERC.
The first mega job fair was conducted at Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT), Waknaghat, on November 25, 2021.
More than 210 students who passed out from various universities and professional institutes from 2019 to 2021 participated in the first drive in which over 30 national and multi-national companies of the streams such as engineering, management, medical, pharmacy and journalism were offered jobs.
The chairman, HPPERC, Major General Atul Kaushik said the commission has taken the initiative to conduct a similar type of joint placement drive for the students passed out in the year 2020 to 2021.
Various software and it, electronics, manufacturing, construction, management, pharmacy, nursing and agriculture companies are expected to participate in the drive.
The range of the packages would vary from 3 to 6 LPA. The students passed out in 2020, 2021 and passing out in 2022 from all the government and private universities of Himachal Pradesh are eligible for this drive, he said.
Conclave on higher education and jobs
Meanwhile, the HPPERC will also organise a conclave on “Higher Education Leaders’ Conclave- Learning and Future of Jobs” on May 7.
Himachal Pradesh governor Rajendra Arlekar would be the chief guest at the conclave. Education minister Govind Singh Thakur and industries minister Bikram Singh will be guests of honour.
Vice–Chancellors, Deans, Principals and Heads of the Higher Educational Institutions from across the state will attend the conclave and exchange ideas on the future or higher education in the new environment, said Kaushik.
The focus of the conclave will be on the issues such as impact of technology on Jobs, Climate Change and future of Job, Learning and New Pedagogy and Alternate Thinking. Renowned speakers from different fields have been invited to share their insights and knowledge on the selected aspects of the conclave.
