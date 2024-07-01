 HPSC, HSSC recommended candidates to be appointed on provisional basis initially - Hindustan Times
HPSC, HSSC recommended candidates to be appointed on provisional basis initially

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 01, 2024 05:44 PM IST

Govt directs dept heads to send updated version of state Acts and subordinate legislation, incorporating amendments, to high court registrar general within a week

The state government has decided that all candidates recommended by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) till September 30, 2024, for any post will be appointed on a provisional basis and without prior verification of their character, antecedents and all documents deemed necessary for appointment.

The Haryana chief secretary has directed that the verification of character, antecedents and all other documents necessary for final appointment will be completed within two months of the provisional appointment.
The state government has directed administrative secretaries and heads of department to provide the state Acts and subordinate legislation pertaining to their departments, incorporating all amendments, to the registrar general of the Punjab and Haryana high court within a week.

