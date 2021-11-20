HPSC officials’ arrest an achievement of govt to eliminate corruption: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday termed the arrest of a deputy secretary and two other officials of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) as an achievement of the government in the direction to eliminate corruption.

“Our government is committed to eliminate corruption. Arrest of the officials is a step in this direction as action was taken immediately and further investigation is on,” he said, during his visit to Karnal.

On arrest of the HPSC officials having raised questions over the government’s tall claims of fair recruitments, Khattar slammed the previous governments for not taking action against people involved in corruption. “The BJP government did not hesitate to send them behind the bars. There is no space for the corrupt and corruption in this government,” he said.

The state vigilance bureau on Thursday had arrested the deputy secretary of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and two others for allegedly manipulating the marks of candidates who appeared in the written examination for recruitment of dental surgeons, conducted on September 26, 2021, and recovered ₹1.07 crore from the officer’s residence.

‘Want to break old myths’

Khattar on Friday said he intentionally wants to break the old myths of not visiting Kapal Mochan Mela or other places which might lead to electoral losses in future, which is a common belief in Haryana.

“I’ve also heard that no sitting CM of Haryana or Punjab has visited the mela in the last 50 years. I cancelled two meetings to attend the mela and had come here earlier as well. There are also myths that no incumbent CM goes to Madhuban (in Karnal) and none has visited in the last 30 years. I’ve been there thrice, even during my last term. I’m here to break such myths. We should not follow such superstitions,” the CM said.

Khattar was in Yamunanagar’s Bilaspur region to take part in the ongoing historical mela, a spiritual site of communal harmony that started on Monday. He visited many places of worship and took a holy dip in a sarovar. He praised the district administration for making good arrangements in a limited time and said nearly two lakh devotees visited the mela on Thursday.

“In view of religious tourism, we will develop the region between Panchkula’s Kalka and Yamunanagar’s Kalesar under which we are enhancing infrastructure in Kapal Mochan,” Khattar said.