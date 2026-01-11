HPSEBL records ₹300 cr revenue from power sale in current Fiscal

The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has earned a profit approximately of ₹300 crore up to December 31, 2025 as a result of the sale of the power as compared to ₹206 crore profit earned till December 31, 2024 i.e in the previous financial year, said chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at his official residence on Sunday. Himacal chief minister said the revenue was possible due to ‘Vayavastha Parivartan’ and smart policies undertaken by the present government. (File)

Sukhu said that this was possible due to ‘Vayavastha Parivartan’ and smart policies undertaken by the present government. To modernise and equip the state’s electric power system, the government introduced the ‘Himachal Pradesh Electricity Grid Code’ to align the state’s operations with National standards, enhancing grid security, transmission and reliability, he said.

CM Sukhu said that the key infrastructure highlights include 1.5 lakh smart metres in Shimla and Dharamshala which were being installed to enable real-time consumption monitoring via mobile apps to facilitate the citizens to know about their daily consumption.

He said that the field staff were the backbone of HPSEBL. Strengthening this workforce will greatly benefit consumers as besides ensuring uninterrupted power supply, they play a pivotal role in repairing damaged infrastructure and restoring electricity during disasters and emergencies. The CM said that the state has approved the engagement of over 2,100 youth in the board.

As tribal areas were more prone to heavy winters, the state government has taken up various initiatives to ensure reliable power for the residents of Tribal areas, he said. To strengthen power supply in Killar valley, the CM stated that the state government was working on various projects worth ₹62 crore. He said ₹ 5 crore was being spent on laying an 11 KV line from Tindi to Shaur and ₹45.50 crore for laying a 33 KV line from Thirot to Killar, Sukhu added.