HPTDC head office to be shifted for decongesting Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) board of directors on Wednesday approved the shifting of its head office from Shimla to Kangra, officials said. During a meeting of HPTDC and tourism department on Wednesday, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the officials to “improve services at HPDTC properties and explore possibilities of leasing out vacant sites to private players on operation and maintenance basis (HT File)

HPTDC chairperson RS Bali said, “This move will decongest Shimla. It is also being done to promote Kangra, the tourism capital of the state.”

“The board has given accord to shift the head office. We will retain the zonal office in Shimla. The officers and employees will be shifted as well,” he added.

Bali said the move will also save the corporation money as the head office was being run in a rented accommodation.

Vacant properties to be leased to private players

During a meeting of HPTDC and tourism department on Wednesday, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the officials to “improve services at HPDTC properties and explore possibilities of leasing out vacant sites to private players on operation and maintenance basis.”

Sukhu said the HPTDC, under the Congress government, has achieved an annual turnover of ₹107 crore despite challenges posed by natural disasters. He claimed that during the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime, the corporation had reported an annual turnover of ₹78 crore.

“This has been achieved due to effective management of HPTDC hotels and restaurants along with regular maintenance and optimal use of the properties,” said Sukhu.

He instructed the tourism department officials to provide food vans to the people and commence ‘hop-on, hop-off’ luxury bus rides on local tourism routes in the state.

HPTDC chairperson Bali said, “There are 56 hotels under the corporation, many of which were closed for years or needed repairs. We have started the process of renovation under Asian Development Bank funding. Tenders for many hotels have been issued. Consultants are being appointed to check the feasibility of some hotels and prepare a roadmap.”

While reviewing developmental projects of the tourism department, Sukhu issued directions to expedite the works to yield maximum revenue and enhance infrastructure for tourists. He said the state government is investing ₹2,415 crore to upgrade infrastructure, amenities and to promote adventure sports activities for attracting tourists.