HRTC fleet to get 1,000 new buses in phased manner: Himachal deputy CM

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday said that 1,000 new buses would be added to the fleet of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) in a phased manner. Himachal deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri (File)

“The government is taking concrete steps to modernise and strengthen public transport infrastructure in the state,” said Agnihotri, while adding that 24 new Volvo buses have already been inducted into the HRTC fleet.

Additionally, the procurement process was underway for 327 electric buses (including 297 Type-1 and 30 Type-3), 250 diesel buses and 100 mini-buses. Supply orders for 297 electric buses have already been issued.

Agnihotri said that keeping in view the challenging terrain of the state, priority was being given to acquiring smaller and more accessible buses with seating capacities ranging from 37 to 42 seats.

The deputy CM said, “In a hill state like Himachal, roads were considered the lifelines of the people and HRTC serves as a vital link across these lifelines. Every day, lakhs of passengers rely on its services and the corporation was ensuring connectivity even in the most remote and difficult regions.”

He said the government was committed to environmental protection, and around ₹110 crore has been approved for establishing electric charging stations across the state. While the procurement of electric buses was being undertaken directly by the government, HRTC was financing the purchase of diesel buses through its own resources.