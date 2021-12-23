Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HRTC to start Volvo bus service from Chandigarh airport to Shimla from December 25
HRTC to start Volvo bus service from Chandigarh airport to Shimla from December 25

The fare per passenger for the HRTC Volvo bus has been fixed at 450
As per the schedule of HRTC, the Volvo bus will depart from ISBT Shimla at 12.45pm and reach Chandigarh International Airport at 4.30pm. (HT File Photo)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 03:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will be starting its Volvo bus service from the Chandigarh International Airport to Shimla from December 25.

As per the schedule of HRTC, the Volvo bus will depart from ISBT Shimla at 12.45pm and reach Chandigarh International Airport at 4.30pm. The bus will then depart from the airport at 7.30pm and reach Shimla at 11pm.

An HRTC official said booking for the Volvo bus can be made online or through the HRTC app.

The fare per passenger has been fixed at 450 and the bus has been started under the UDAN scheme.

