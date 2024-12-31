Hry chief secy reviews projects of 5 depts worth 5,758 crore

Haryana chief secretary Vivek Joshi on Tuesday conducted a review of 11 infrastructure projects worth around ₹100 crore each for five departments - agriculture, animal husbandry and dairying, civil aviation, health and energy. The chief secretary directed officials to regularly monitor and speed up the work of developing the apple, fruit and vegetable market at Pinjore, being constructed at a cost of ₹ 139 crore. (Representational photo) (HT Photo)

These projects, with a combined estimated cost of ₹5,758 crore, are aimed at enhancing state’s infrastructure and improving the delivery of services to its citizens, an official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the projects reviewed included three projects of agriculture department worth ₹2,939 crore, two of animal husbandry worth ₹215 crore, one each of civil aviation worth ₹1,205 crore and health department worth ₹500 crore and four projects of energy department worth ₹898 crore.

Joshi said unnecessary delay in the completion of projects will not be tolerated. If any contractor or agency failed to adhere to the prescribed timelines, the departments should take immediate action against them and take necessary steps to complete the projects. He said the departments must update the status of projects on the portal at regular intervals.

The spokesperson said that the work of construction of Phase II of Swaran Jayanti Integrated Aviation Hub in Hisar has been almost completed and the remaining work will be completed at the earliest. The Integrated Aviation Hub is being constructed at a cost of ₹1,205 crore and will give boost to air connectivity in Haryana.

For the construction of animal farms/animal sheds and construction of poultry farms shed buildings at LUVAS, Hisar, the tender has been allotted, and further construction work is underway.

The spokesperson said that 92% work of renovation of existing 11 KV feeder line under Smart City Programme, Gurugram and 79% work of renovation of existing 11 KV feeder line under Smart City Programme, Gurugram South City and Kadipur subdivisions has been completed. The total cost of both these projects is over ₹421 crore. In addition, 98% progress has been achieved in the work of reliable communication and data acquisition system for 132 KV and above network in Haryana.

On the construction of Maharana Pratap Horticultural University campus in Karnal, the chief secretary directed that the work of construction of the main building and hostel be expedited so that students can avail this facility at the earliest.