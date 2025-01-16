Hry to appoint women sarpanches brand ambassadors of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini announced on Thursday that all women sarpanches of the state will be appointed as brand ambassadors of their respective villages under the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign. Saini directed to organise awareness programmes in villages to encourage people to save the girl child with active participation of women. (HT File)

This initiative is aimed at ensuring active participation of the women sarpanches in the save the girl child campaign, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Panipat in 2015, chief minister Saini said who presided over the review meeting of the women and child development department here.

The women and child development minister, Shruti Choudhry was also present in the meeting.

The chief minister said that 10,000 anganwadi centers in the state will be developed as saksham anganwadi centers in the next five years.

“A ₹ 5.63 crore grant has been received from government of India for upgrading 563 anganwadi centers to the saksham anganwadis,” a government spokesperson said adding that the department has also submitted another proposal for upgrading 2,307 anganwadi centers to the Union government.

Expressing concern over the use of handheld USG machines for sex determination, the chief minister directed the authorities to prepare an effective strategy to track those involved in this illegal practice and take stringent action against them.

Saini directed the department to launch a campaign to identify children aged zero to five years in the state suffering from stunting (low height-for-age) and make Haryana a stunting-free state.

He said that Haryana should be the first state to achieve this goal.

The commissioner and secretary (Women and Child Development) Amneet P Kumar gave a detailed presentation on the functioning of the department.

Among others present in the meeting included chief secretary Vivek Joshi; chief principal secretary (to CM) Rajesh Khullar; additional chief secretary (health and family welfare) Sudhir Rajpal; additional principal secretary (to CM) Saket Kumar and other senior officers.