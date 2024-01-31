 HSIIDC working capital limit enhanced to ₹1,500 crore - Hindustan Times
HSIIDC working capital limit enhanced to 1,500 crore

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 31, 2024 09:18 AM IST

The spokesperson said that finance department has provided its concurrence with certain terms and conditions, including a 2% guarantee fee on the sanctioned credit limit, timely repayment obligations, and strict adherence to the purpose of fund utilisation.

The cabinet sanctioned an enhanced working capital limit of 1,500 crore for Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) for infrastructure development, primarily at Global City at Gurugram and Industrial Model Township (IMT), Sohna. The enhanced capital would also be used for land development at other locations of industrial estates of HSIIDC.

The enhanced capital would also be used for land development at other locations of industrial estates of HSIIDC. (HT File)

An official spokesperson said the enhancement of the working capital limit of 1,500 crore is earmarked for infrastructure development. The interest rate is linked to treasury bill rates, ensuring a competitive and market-aligned financing structure.

