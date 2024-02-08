HSVP to expedite purchase of 5,000 acres of land to facilitate devp of new sectors

The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will expedite the purchase of 5,000 acres of land through the e-bhoomi portal and land pooling policy to facilitate the development of new sectors. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, (HT File Photo)

The measure is aimed at curtailing the proliferation of illegal colonies, said chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar while chairing HSVP’s 126th meeting.

The chief minister who is the chairperson of HSVP said that HSVP should comprehensively catalogue all its properties, including residential, commercial, or institutional. Any land-related applications submitted by citizens to estate officers must be promptly reported to the headquarters without fail, he added.

During the meeting, approval was granted for the allotment of land for the construction of ESI dispensaries across various districts. An official spokesperson said that ESI dispensaries would be established in Mullana (Ambala), Farrukhnagar (Gurugram), Dadri Toi and Jharli (Jhajjar), Taraori and Gharaunda (Karnal), Kosli (Rewari), Chhachhrauli (Yamunanagar), Charkhi Dadri and Panipat district.

An ESI hospital with approximately 100 beds will also be constructed in Hisar.

The spokesperson said that a policy to allocate land to government departments at reduced rates was also approved. Under this policy, land would now be allocated by HSVP at 50% discounted rate to various government departments for projects of public interest and development projects. However, this provision will only apply to government departments and boards and corporations will continue to receive land at fixed rates.

The spokesperson said that dependents of deceased employees from the engineering wing of the HSVP were employed on compassionate grounds.