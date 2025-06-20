HT Explainer: Why are Haryana agri varsity students up in arms

Students at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU), Hisar, have been protesting since June 10 following a violent clash with university staff. The protest has drawn widespread attention due to allegations of assault, administrative inaction, and political interference. HT’s Staff Correspondent Sunil Rahar explains. Students at CCSHAU, Hisar continue their protest for the tenth day on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Why the CCSHAU protest began

The agitation started on June 10 when students were protesting outside vice-chancellor BR Kamboj’s residence against recent changes to the university’s stipend structure and the rollback of seat reservations for Land Donation Villages (LDV). Tensions escalated when security guards and university officials allegedly resorted to a lathi-charge, injuring at least 20 students. Among them, BSc (Agriculture) student Deepanshu Kadian sustained a head injury requiring six stitches, while final-year student Chakshu needed 30 stitches.

What changes to the stipend policy triggered the unrest

Until recently, MSc and PhD scholars were eligible for stipends if they scored above 70% or maintained a 7 OGPA. The new policy increased the eligibility threshold to 75% or 7.5 OGPA and limited stipends to just 25% of students. Students argue this new system is exclusionary and unfair, especially as it deviates from the norms of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). They are demanding a complete rollback and restoration of the previous eligibility criteria.

What steps have the police and university taken so far

Hisar police have booked eight university officials and staff, including registrar Pawan Kumar, assistant professor Radhe Shyam Manju, chief security officer Sukhbir Singh, and five guards. Charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita include rioting, criminal intimidation, and attempt to commit culpable homicide. Radhe Shyam, seen in a video chasing students with a stick, was arrested and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The university, meanwhile, has formed a three-member committee to engage with students and has suspended Radhe Shyam along with four security guards allegedly involved in the alleged lathi charge. The administration has also agreed to reverse the recent changes in scholarship and LDV policies.

Why students are continuing their protest despite these actions

Students insist that the protest will continue until vice-chancellor Kamboj resigns, as they hold him responsible for allowing the violence to happen and for not addressing their concerns in person. They are also demanding the arrest of the remaining accused named in the FIR, termination of key officials, and protection from disciplinary action for those involved in the protest. Allegations have also emerged that police, including male personnel, were sent to girls’ hostels to pressure students into appearing for exams—claims that have further angered the student community.

What the response from political parties and the public has been

The protest has drawn strong support from opposition parties including Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). Senior Congress leaders such as Deepender Hooda, Randeep Surjewala, and Kumari Selja have visited the protest site, while national president Mallikarjun Kharge has promised to raise the issue in Parliament. BJP MP Dharambir Singh has also condemned the lathi-charge and expressed support for the students’ right to protest. Meanwhile, INLD’s Abhay Chautala has accused the VC of holding fake degrees and being unfit to lead the university. Alumni have also raised concerns about corruption and nepotism under Kamboj’s tenure.