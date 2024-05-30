HT interview: Will ensure better connectivity for Mohali industry to take off, Vijay Inder Singla

Vijay Inder Singla, 51, brushes off the outsider tag and counts on his experience as the Sangrur Congress MP (2009) and MLA (2017) to address the concerns of voters in Mohali and Kharar assembly segments while campaigning in the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. In an interview to HT’s Nikhil Sharma, the former state minister vows to work for boosting the local economy by building better connectivity, improving infrastructure, generating jobs and ensuring law and order. Edited excerpts: Vijay Inder Singla, 51, brushes off the outsider tag and counts on his experience as the Sangrur Congress MP (2009) and MLA (2017) to address the concerns of voters in Mohali and Kharar assembly segments while campaigning in the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. (HT Photo)

Why should voters prefer you to the other candidates?

I have experience and have delivered as Sangrur MP in 2009, MLA in 2017 and cabinet minister in the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government. I ensured development funds for my constituency were utilised fully and got projects, such as the Tata cancer hospital, sports arena and upgraded rail connectivity. I tried to get a medical college opened in Sangrur but the AAP government has other plans. People of Anandpur Sahib constituency can trust me.

What are your priorities for Mohali and Kharar?

To address the drinking water concerns by re-negotiating the 1983 Kajauli water-sharing agreement. Both Mohali and Kharar face problems of drainage and waterlogging due to the exponential growth. If elected, I’ll get World Bank funding to improve rainwater harvesting, drainage and sewage disposal in Mohali. Air connectivity also needs to be addressed as the Mohali airport caters to the region. Singapore and Toronto are priority destinations. I plan to get a stoppage of the Vande Bharat train at Mohali.

Any plans to boost industrial growth and prevent migration of business to neighbouring states?

If given a chance to represent Anandpur Sahib, I will renegotiate with the GST Council on the high tariff. Job generation is already a concern here and the moment you put a new tax, it hits small businesses. Programmes for skilled labour and better connectivity will help the industry.

What are the issues of the local voters?

Better public transport and law and order are the main demands here. Residents have sought road maintenance and flagged the shortage of water and growing drug problem.

Your opponents call you an outsider as you’ve shifted base from Sangrur to Anandpur Sahib.

My party has trusted me with Anandpur Sahib this time and I assure residents that I will work with the same zeal and vision that I had for Sangrur.

How will you address the concerns of farmers?

If elected, the Congress will waive the loans of farmers and give MSP guarantee.

Is it feasible to give ₹1 lakh annually to women from needy families?

The inflation has hit the poor the hardest. LPG rates are so high that it is the need of the hour to help women run their house with ₹8,500 a month. The Congress will deliver on its promise.