Human rights panel orders monthly surprise inspection to curb illegal mining in Panchkula

Taking a stern view of rampant illegal mining and serious environmental violations in Panchkula district, the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has issued strict directions to the concerned departments to conduct monthly surprise inspections to curb illegal mining and environmental violations. The commission particularly highlighted that many units had not developed the mandatory double-row green belt, which serves as the primary buffer against dust and air pollution. (HT Photo for representation)

The commission categorically stated that illegal mining is not only destructive to the environment but also amounts to a direct violation of citizens’ rights to health, life, and human dignity.

After a detailed review of reports relating to illegal mining activities along the Pinjore–Nalagarh Road, Mallah Road, Raipur Rani, Morni, Barwala, and Chandimandir areas, the full bench of the HHRC—comprising chairperson justice Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia—expressed strong dissatisfaction with the functioning of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB). The commission observed widespread violations of mandatory environmental norms at stone crushers, screening plants, brick kilns, and mining units.

In compliance with the commission’s order dated August 19, a detailed action taken report dated November 12, was submitted by the regional officer, HSPCB, Panchkula Region. After examining the report, the commission noted that despite repeated directions, the regional officer had failed to conduct regular random visits, surprise inspections, and continuous monitoring.

The commission particularly highlighted that many units had not developed the mandatory double-row green belt, which serves as the primary buffer against dust and air pollution. Deficiencies were also found in essential arrangements such as water sprinklers, smog guns, wind-breaking walls, recirculation tanks, paved internal roads, and ambient air quality monitoring systems.

The commission further observed that several units lacked proper maintenance of recirculation tanks, logbooks for wastewater disposal and recycling, adequate barricading, vehicular ramps, and wind-breaking walls. It was also noted that untreated wastewater was being discharged outside the premises and that inspections were largely reactive, carried out mostly after the issuance of show-cause notices.

The commission directed the regional officer, HSPCB, Panchkula to ensure strict and uniform enforcement of all environmental safeguards. Conduct unannounced inspections of each unit at least once every 30 days. And ensure that no Consent to Establish (CTE) or Consent to Operate (CTO) is granted or renewed unless all mandatory conditions—such as the plantation of fast-growing trees 8–10 feet in height on all sides (certified by the concerned range forest officer), barricading, re-circulation tanks, water sprinklers, and smog guns—are fully met. It has been further directed to submit the latest action taken report at least one week prior to the next date of hearing.

The HHRC has also directed the forest and wildlife department, the department of mines and geology, the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau, and the commissioner of police, Panchkula, to submit detailed compliance reports before the next hearing, scheduled for February 26.