Hundreds donate blood across Haryana on International Women’s Day

Blood donation camps dedicated to women empowerment, health awareness and social service were organised across the state on the occasion of International Women's Day even as Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and cabinet ministers highlighted importance of women's rights and equal opportunities in different programmes.

According to Dr Mukta Kumar, project director of the Haryana State Blood Transfusion Council, blood donation camps dedicated to women’s empowerment, health awareness and social service were organised across the state. Through these camps, women were also made aware of the importance of health education, personal care, proper nutrition and regular health check-ups.

“A large number of women participated in these camps, and hundreds of them voluntarily donated blood,” Dr Mukta Kumar said, adding that awareness camps for organ donation were also organised.

Addressing a programme in Panipat, Haryana assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan said that women are the strength of society and when they receive respect, education and values, the nation naturally progresses on the path of development. He added that the entire society must work together to create a safe and positive environment so that daughters can move forward and achieve their goals.

Extending her greetings to the women of the state, health minister Arti Singh Rao said that the overall development of society is closely linked to the progress of women.

To mark the occasion, Urban local bodies minister Vipul Goel distributed safety kits and other essential materials to women sanitation workers.

The vice-chairperson of the Haryana State Child Welfare Council, Suman Saini, said that the state takes pride in the women of Haryana who have brought laurels not only to the state but also to the entire country through their hard work, courage and talent. “Daughters of Haryana are now showcasing their talent in fields such as sports, science, education, armed forces, administration and even space,” she said in a function in Ladwa.