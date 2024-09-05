Husband booked as Ludhiana woman approaches police over missing pet dog

A Jagraon woman has lodged a complaint against her husband after her pet dog went missing, following which the police booked the man on ‘animal cruelty’ charges. According to the Ludhiana woman, her husband used to ‘mistreat’ the dog and used to threaten to kill it (HT File)

In her complaint, the woman said she suspected that her husband had killed the dog or abandoned it without her knowledge or consent.

The City Jagraon police registered the first-information report (FIR) against Surinderpal Singh of Ram Nagar, Jagraon.

According to the woman, her husband used to ‘mistreat’ the dog and used to threaten to kill it.

The complainant, Jasmeet Kaur, said she was admitted to a hospital in Faridkot for the treatment of a gall bladder stone. When she returned home on July 30, she could not find her pet dog. She alleged that her husband could not give her a satisfactory answer despite repeated queries.

The woman added that they bought a ‘German Shepherd’ dog 10 years ago and named it ‘Sheffy’.

She said she developed too much affection towards the dog, but her husband did not like it used to beat it.

She alleged that her husband had threatened of killing the pet dog on multiple occasions. He also said he would abandon the dog, if not kill it, the complaint added.

She said the dog had developed ear-related problems after being beaten by her husband and was being taken to a veterinary doctor regularly.

The woman added that she was admitted to hospital on July 25. She was discharged on July 30.

Sub-inspector Kulwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the woman suspected that her husband either killed the dog or abandoned it. An FIR under section 325 (cruelty to animals) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered against the accused. The accused is on the run, the police said.