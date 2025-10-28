Husband-wife duo nabbed for drug use in Zirakpur hotel

Zirakpur police on Sunday arrested a husband and wife for allegedly consuming drugs and possessing narcotic substances in a hotel room in Baltana.

According to police, a call on the 112 helpline alerted them that a couple had checked into a hotel in Baltana but had not checked out for an unusually long time. Acting on the tip-off, a police team reached the spot and searched the room.

During the inspection, the police said, narcotic substances and drug consumption material were recovered. The couple was detained and later booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

ASI Sulkhan said the duo, residents of Gargawa, Zirakpur, had taken the hotel room as the accused’s father was admitted to a nearby hospital. “When police conducted their dope test, it came out positive. We also recovered narcotics from their possession,” he added. Police said they are now tracing the source of the drugs and investigating whether others are involved. Both accused remain in custody for further interrogation.

Woman arrested with 55 gm of ICE in Kharar

Kharar police arrested a woman on Sunday after she was found in possession of 55 gm of ICE near LIC Colony. The accused, Seema, a resident of Baltana, Zirakpur, was apprehended during a routine police check. According to police, Seema attempted to flee when she noticed the police team, but dropped a packet in the process. Upon inspection, authorities discovered it contained the synthetic drug ICE.

Seema was taken into custody and booked under Section 22 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Police revealed that the woman has three prior NDPS-related cases registered against her in Mohali. Authorities have secured a two-day remand to further question Seema regarding the source and intended distribution of the seized drugs.