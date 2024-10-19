Hyderabad-Chandigarh Indigo flight gets bomb threat

Security was beefed up at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport after a bomb threat was received for a Hyderabad-Chandigarh Indigo flight (6E 108) on Saturday afternoon. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) isolated the aircraft upon landing. All passengers were safely disembarked. (HT File)

No bomb has been found so far, according to security officials. “But we have increased security and are carrying out thorough checking. There is nothing to worry as of now,” a security officer added.

This is the latest in a series of bomb threats received by various airlines on domestic and international routes. Most threats were received through social media and all of them turned out to be hoaxes. More than 20 flights received bomb threats this week, leading to diversions and rescheduling of flights and sending security forces into a tizzy.