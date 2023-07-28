Mohali admn ropes in IIT Hyderabad for survey to avoid waterlogging

The Mohali administration has roped in IIT Hyderabad to conduct a hydrological survey of the district to find out the reasons of flooding and suggest measures to effectively deal with the situation in future. The overflowing Sukhna Choe, Siswan river and rivulets, including Jayanti Ki Rao and Patiala Ki Rao, caused irreparable damage in Mohali. (HT Photos)

Deputy commissioner Aashika Jain has also directed officials of all departments concerned to come up with an integrated drainage plan to avoid a repeat of waterlogging in colonies and villages witnessed following the heavy rain in the second week of July.

Four people had died, while properties and crops worth crores were damaged due to waterlogging and breach in Ghaggar river. Besides the overflowing Sukhna Choe, Siswan river and rivulets, including Jayanti Ki Rao and Patiala Ki Rao, caused irreparable damage.

As the residents were battling with flooding, it was observed that instead of collectively working to control the rising water level, each department was working individually and blamed the other departments, compounding the problem.

“Officials concerned of all departments, including PWD, public health, drainage, mandi board, municipal bodies of Mohali, Zirakpur, Kharar, Dera Bassi and Nayagaon, and GMADA have been asked to coordinate and find out measures to address waterlogging. Further, we are in the process of roping in IIT Hyderabad to conduct a hydrological survey. An IIT team will visit the district and assist us in taking measures on how to successfully handle such situations in future,” said Jain.

