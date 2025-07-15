I will bet my life, it was all scripted: PC chief Sajjad Lone

Peoples Conference chairman and Handwara legislator Sajjad Gani Lone on Monday advised J&K chief minister to step down to save the institution of chief minister and also offered to follow him Handwara legislator Sajjad Lone (File)

Lone who is seen as vocal critic of J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said today’s happenings at Martyrs graveyard was all scripted and termed National Conference and the PDP as “kings parties”.

“For a moment I was impressed. But now that you have given a ball by ball commentary of your so called struggle in reaching the Martyrs Graveyard — I will bet my life. It was all scripted,” Lone wrote on X.

He also advised J&K chief minister to safeguard the institution of CM.

“I will still tell you. That the institution of CM is much bigger than the person of the incumbent CM. Please save this institution. Please step down. I will be the first person to follow you. That a security person will try to grapple or stop a chief minister is a humiliation for all of us. Don’t set a precedence which others will have to follow. A precedence of humiliation.”

Lone said that these choreographed events are too predictable and termed National Conference and the PDP as King’s parties. “Stop insulting the intelligence of common Kashmiri. There are two King’s parties in Kashmir. One gets to have a dramatic access a day before 13 July and the second one gets access a day after 13 July. Truly magical.”