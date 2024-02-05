ICMR director general exhorts PGIMER staff to strive for global leadership in health research

Secretary to the Government of India (Department of Health Research) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) director general Dr Rajiv Bahl exhorted the staff at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to strive for global leadership in health research at the institution’s 10th annual research day on Saturday. The event concluded with an award ceremony, where 36 researchers won awards for ‘Research publications’ and 15 researchers won an award in the ‘innovations’ category. (HT Photo)

Delivering his address on ‘research in medical institutions in India,’ he said, “The vision is relatively simple: Indian institutions should achieve global leadership in health research. I envision at least three Indian institutions in the top 100 in three years as far as global ranking are concerned, and PGIMER is one of them. For that, our research should focus on three things: research, innovation and societal good.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“Research and development can be revolutionary as they can address key health issues of the country such as eliminating communicable diseases, preventing and managing non-communicable disease and reducing reproductive and child health by providing solutions pertaining to drugs, vaccines, medical devices and diagnostics, improved quality of healthcare and universal health coverage,”he said.

To take the research to the next level, he enumerated some strategic action points for the institute, which included expansion and enhancement of intramural research grants; greater value to impactful research; protected time to faculty engaged in impactful research, a central research laboratory, ease of doing research and an pperational entrepreneurship policy.

The event concluded with an award ceremony, where 36 researchers won awards for ‘Research publications’ and 15 researchers won an award in the ‘innovations’ category. The awards were based on the H-Index, which measures both the productivity and citation impact of the publications.