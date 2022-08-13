I-Day celebrations: Chandigarh to award commendations to 31 people
The Chandigarh administration will award commendation certificates to 31 people from different fields during the 75th Independence Day celebrations to be held at Parade Ground, Sector 17, on Monday.
The awardees include Home Guard volunteer Prakash Singh Negi, 40, who had sustained a bullet injury while chasing a suspected robber in November 2021.
Negi, who hails from Uttarakhand, was posted at the Industrial Area police station. Negi, along with his colleagues, had set up a naka at Industrial Area following a tip-off that a man who had robbed a woman of her jewellery at gunpoint at a store in Elante Mall on November 18 will cross the area. As the suspect appeared, an unarmed Negi chased him and suffered a bullet injury when the former fired at him to avoid being caught.
A commendation certificate will also be given to Sheela Devi, a bus attendant at Carmel Convent School, who was injured in the July 8 tree collapse.
A student was killed and 18 others were also injured in the incident. The 40-year-old was discharged from PGIMER, Chandigarh, on August 8. She had slipped into a coma after the incident and had stayed on ventilator support for 17 days.
Covid warriors will also receive letters of commendation, including Dr Navneet Kanwar, senior medical officer, health department, Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Chandigarh; and Dr Awadhesh Kumar Pandey, professor and head, department of radiation, oncology, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.
15 cops to be awarded administrator’s police medal
An inspector, along with 14 police personnel, have been chosen for the administrator’s police medal for distinguished and meritorious services.
Inspector Maninder Singh, who is at present posted as the station house officer, Sector 26, will be awarded for his meritorious service. Sub-inspectors Harbhajana Singh, Suresh Chand, Pramod Kumar, Suresh Kumar and Dilbag Singh; assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) Kavita, Rajender Kumar, Vijay Kumar and Amrit Kaur; and head constables Sucheta Chauhan, Rajinder and Satyanaryan will also be awarded for meritorious service.
ASIs Sanjeev Kumar and Mukesh Kumar will be honoured for distinguished service.
