IDFC bank fraud: After Haryana, fraudulent transactions in UT accounts?

Days after a fraud allegedly committed by employees of IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank in Haryana government accounts came to light, it is now suspected that funds from certain accounts of the Chandigarh administration may also have been siphoned off. It is now suspected that funds from certain accounts of the Chandigarh administration may also have been siphoned off. (HT Photo for representation)

On Sunday, private sector lender IDFC First Bank had disclosed the detection of suspected fraudulent transactions amounting to ₹590 crore from the Haryana government’s accounts at one of its Chandigarh branches. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has since clarified that the entire amount, including interest, was recovered within 24 hours of the fraud being detected.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the director general of the Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB), AS Chawla, said that while a significant portion of the siphoned funds belonged to Haryana government departments, some accounts linked to the Chandigarh administration had also been affected. “However, the amount involved in Chandigarh’s case is relatively small compared to Haryana,” he said.

Meanwhile, UT finance secretary Diprava Lakra, who held a meeting with officials of both banks on Wednesday, said, “They have assured us that the UT administration’s funds are safe. They also stated that, if required, the amount would be returned along with applicable interest.”

Lakra added that an advisory has been issued to all Chandigarh administration departments, directing them to reconcile their accounts with the two banks and immediately report any discrepancies. He said the administration is still compiling details of the total funds deposited with the banks.