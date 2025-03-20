IED located, destroyed on Bandipora-Srinagar Road

A major tragedy was averted when security forces found and destroyed an improvised explosive device(IED) on a major road in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday, army said. Earlier on February 18, security Forces had detected and destroyed two suspected IEDs in twin south Kashmir’s districts of Shopian and Pulwama. (HT File Photo for representation)

This is the third such incident in the past four days in which an IED or a suspected explosive device was destroyed in the valley by security forces.

Officials said that army and police launched a search operation in Aragam Bandipora where they located an IED fitted in a pressure cooker along a side of Bandipora-Srinagar road.

“Chinar Warriors in a joint operation with J&K Police today averted a major terror incident, which would have threatened innocent lives of Kashmiri citizens, by recovering and destroying an IED on the critical line of communication along Bandipora - Srinagar Road, Aragam,” said Indian Army’s 15 or Chinar Corps in a post on ‘X’.

“The lED was surgically handled and destroyed, highlighting the commitment of our security personnel, ever committed for the safety of citizens,” it said.

“The Indian Army remains resolute in its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free,” the Corps said.

The incident came after a suspicious object suspected to be an IED was found by security forces in south Kashmir’s Qaimoh in Kulgam district on Monday. A bomb disposal squad was called and the device was then destroyed in a controlled blast at the site.

Qaimoh incident had come just a day after a major tragedy was averted when security forces found and destroyed an improvised explosive device in the forest area of Kupwara near line of control in north Kashmir, army said on Sunday.

Earlier on February 18, security Forces had detected and destroyed two suspected IEDs in twin south Kashmir’s districts of Shopian and Pulwama.

The forces had detected a suspected IED near the road in Kashwa Chitragam village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district whiles another was detected in the Nagbari area of Tral in Pulwama. Both had been destroyed.

Last year on December 09, 2024, a suspected IED, hidden in a bag near the highway, was destroyed by security forces in Pattan town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In December 2023, security forces had recovered and destroyed an IED along the highway in summer capital Srinagar. The IED, fitted with a small gas cylinder, was found lying at Lawaypora in the city outskirts on the Srinagar-Baramulla Highway.

Earlier in October 2023, security forces had found and destroyed a suspicious explosive device on Baramulla-Handwara Road in north Kashmir.

Chinar Warriors and J&K Police had in-situ destroyed an IED on Langate-Watergam Road on October 13 which was fitted with three cylinders suspiciously lying on roadside in north Kashmir’s Handwara district.