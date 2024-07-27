If protesting Punjab farmers not allowed to enter Delhi, should I send them to Lahore: Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday launched the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) election campaign for Haryana assembly polls by holding rallies in Hisar’s Barwala and Sirsa’s Dabwali, where he claimed that the AAP will bring a change in the state. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday launched the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) election campaign for Haryana assembly polls by holding rallies in Hisar’s Barwala and Sirsa’s Dabwali, where he claimed that the AAP will bring a change in the state. (HT Photo)

Addressing a ‘Parivartan Jan Samvad’ rally at Barwala, Mann said that over 90% of Punjab households do not receive electricity bill.

“Ever since the AAP government was formed in Punjab in 2022, we have assured the people that you will get 24 hours electricity, but you won’t get a bill. The opposition parties had said that this wouldn’t happen, but we did it. More than 90% of households do not receive electricity bills,” he added.

Attacking the Haryana government over the employment issue, Mann alleged that the Haryana government has failed to provide jobs to state youths whereas Punjab government has given jobs in a transparent manner to 43,000 youths.

“The Haryana government is famous for paper leak incidents and betraying the trust of job aspirants. But the Punjab government has ensured its credibility by giving jobs in a fair and transparent manner. Recently, two sisters from a poor family in Punjab were recruited in the judiciary and this can happen only in the AAP government, which talks about the common man,” Mann added.

He alleged that both the Congress and the BJP have betrayed the trust of Haryana voters and both the governments failed to build roads, no transparency in recruitment process, poor sewage system in cities, adding that the AAP government in Haryana will address all the pending issues, if voted to power.

The Punjab chief minister attacked the Haryana and Union governments for installing iron nails on roads to stop farmers on the Haryana-Punjab borders and restricting their movement towards Delhi.

“If the farmers can’t go to Delhi to raise their issues, would we send them to Lahore? Over 750 farmers were killed during the farmers’ stir and the BJP leaders did not utter a single word for them. The party which talks about crossing 400 seats in Lok Sabha polls was forced to stitch an alliance to run a fractured government,” he added.

Praising Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Mann said that Kejriwal had built good quality roads, better schools, hospitals and proper drainage system in the national capital.

“On Prime Minister’s instructions, Delhi government’s health minister Satyendar Jain and education minister Manish Sisodia, who were applauded for making world- class hospitals and schools in Delhi, were sent behind the bars. Kejriwal, who ensured poor and rich people’s children study in the same classroom and crack prestigious exams like IIT-JEE and NEET, was also sent to jail. The PM can’t digest a person who works for the poor. Wherever Kejriwal worked either in Delhi or Punjab, the BJP has no presence there,” the Punjab CM added.

Mann said that his government has closed 17 toll plazas in Punjab which were operating during the previous regime.

“During previous governments, the toll companies and the government used to loot Punjabis in the form of toll tax, but our government has closed 17 such plazas by giving relief to state residents,” he added.

Haryana AAP’s senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda said that the senior party leaders will hold 45 rallies in the next 15 days in Haryana to mobilise party workers.