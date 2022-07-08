IFS officer Vishal Chauhan sent to three-day police remand
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Friday produced Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Vishal Chauhan before a Mohali court that sent him to three-day police remand.
On Thursday, the Vigilance Bureau arrested the officer, who was posted as forest conservator, Punjab, from Mohali. His name has been nominated in the FIR in which vigilance busted the forest scam with the arrest of Guramanpreet Singh, divisional forest officer (DFO), Mohali, and contractor Harmahinder Singh, alias Hummy, for demanding and accepting a bribe from WWICS owner Devinder Singh Sandhu.
The officers of the bureau told the court that they have to corroborate the allegations of the DFO with him. Also, they will check his computers as certain letters were issued by him, which were to be issued by lower-rung officers, they said.
Harvinder Pal Singh, DSP, vigilance, said Chauhan is arrested for being a conspirator and director for registering an FIR against Col BS Sandhu (retd)and Devinder Singh in lieu of settling a complaint registered against them through Ranjodh Singh, range officer, for allegedly causing damage to natural flora and fauna, he said.
Davinder Singh, son of BS Sandhu, owns about 100 acres of land in the name of his company at Masol and Tanda villages in Majri sub-tehsil of Mohali district, some part of which comes under Section 4 of the PLPA Act, 1900, where they had set up a farmhouse.
PWD claims only 37 potholes on 18km stretch on Ghodbunder Road
The entire stretch of around 18km Ghodbunder Road from Kapurbawdi in Thane to Ghodbunder village in Kashimira, merely has 37 potholes, claimed the State Public Works Department, which maintains the said road. Most major junctions on this entire stretch are full of potholes. Daily commuters are irked with the number of potholes and the ensuing traffic snarls. Moreover, the potholes also pose a threat of accidents.
Fraudsters dupe people in name of CNG station dealerships from Mahanagar Gas
Officials of Mahanagar Gas Limited have approached police alleging that some unidentified persons, using the company's name, took money from several people on the promise of issuing them dealerships for compressed natural gas-petrol filling stations. The fraudsters had even opened a website, they said. A Navi Mumbai resident who wanted to start a CNG station on the Ahmednagar highway was cheated of ₹4.25 lakh.
In Punjab, area under cotton cultivation dips to lowest since 2010
As Punjab has missed cotton sowing for the 2022-23 kharif season target by 38% to enhance the area under cotton to 4 lakh hectares, it ended up at the lowest since 2010. Poor availability of irrigation support management is blamed for lesser sowing of the cash crop. As per data from the state agriculture department, this year 2.47 lakh hectare area of eight districts was covered with the cash crop.
One spell of rain leaves Kamwari River Bridge in Bhiwandi full of potholes
The Kamwari River Bridge and the connecting road in Nadi Naka area in Bhiwandi has developed huge craters, making commuting difficult for motorists. Nadi Naka also witnesses regular waterlogging, flood and potholes, making it difficult for pedestrians and motorists. Year after year, no efforts are put in to repair the bridge. The Bhiwandi-Nizampura City Municipal Corporation is responsible for the road while the bridge is under the Public Works Department of the State.
Traffic snarls in Thane affect school children too
The traffic snarls faced in Thane city for the third consecutive day have hit not only the office goers but also the school students on Friday. Owing to the 6-7km long queues on Ghodbunder Highway and 5km on Eastern Express Highway, many students had to return home as they did not reach school on time. For seven-year-old reaching Smt, who stays in Kalwa, Aahan Varghese.
