IGP Y Puran Kumar suicide case: PSO getting death threats in Rohtak jail, says wife, seeks transfer

The wife of Sushil Kumar, the key witness and former personal security officer (PSO) of deceased IGP Y Puran Kumar, has written to top authorities of the state government and the judiciary claiming that he has been facing daily torture and death threats inside Rohtak jail. She has sought his immediate transfer to another prison. IGP Kumar ended his life in Chandigarh on October 7.

Sushil Kumar is an undertrial in connection an FIR registered in Rohtak which the Chandigarh Police have been probing as part of the alleged conspiracy linked to the IPS officer’s suicide. The letter was sent on November 2 by his wife Soni Devi to the Haryana additional chief secretary (home), DG (prisons), registrar general of the Punjab and Haryana high court, Rohtak district and sessions judge, Chandigarh SIT and the jail superintendent. The letter stated that two inmates, identified as Sandeep and Vikas, were threatening to kill Sushil.

According to her, the family received his distress call on Saturday morning. “My husband sounded terrified… He said he is being tortured every day and his tolerance limit has reached an end. He begged us to save him,” she wrote.

Key witness in IPS suicide case

Soni Devi has highlighted that her husband is not an “ordinary prisoner” and is instead the sole key witness in the FIR (0156/2025) relating to the suspicious circumstances preceding the suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. She claimed that Sushil is the only person who can testify on record that the Rohtak FIR registered against him was “false, fabricated and part of a conspiracy”, the allegations already made by the late IPS officer’s wife Amneet, an IAS officer, who maintains that the FIR was engineered to mentally destroy her husband.

Soni alleged that influential officials, who were accused by Puran Kumar’s family, now want to “silence the most crucial witness.” She has also pointed out that the family belongs to the scheduled caste (SC) community and believes they are being targeted.

Calling the situation an “extraordinary life-threatening crisis,” Soni urged authorities for an immediate transfer of Sushil from Rohtak jail to a “safer” prison, such as Ambala or Chandigarh. Despite repeated attempts, Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Surinder Bhoria and Sunaria jail superintendent Satywan Khunga could not be reached for a comment.

‘Officer spoke about staffer’s arrest a day before suicide’

Chandigarh Police have recorded statements of two advocates who confirmed that the officer had spoken to them a day before his death and expressed deep distress over the arrest of his staff member, Sushil Kumar.

According to police, the advocates told the police that Puran Kumar had reached out to them seeking legal guidance after the registration of the FIR in Rohtak on October 6 against his PSO Sushil Kumar. The FIR was registered by liquor contractor Praveen Bansal alleging that Sushil demanded ₹2.5 lakh per month as illegal gratification.

During their statements, the advocates informed the police that the officer repeatedly expressed concern that the arrest of his PSO was only the beginning and that he feared a false case would soon be registered against him as well.

“He was extremely worried about the implications of the FIR and apprehended that an attempt was being made to falsely implicate him too. He shared that he was under severe mental pressure,” one of the advocates stated, according to investigation sources.

The case

Notably, IGP Y Puran Kumar, 52, had shot himself at his Sector 11 residence in Chandigarh on October 7. In his nine-page “Final Note,” he has named several senior IPS and IAS officers, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur (now sent on leave) and former Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, accusing them of harassment and humiliation on caste grounds. A special investigative team is probing the allegations. Another cop Sandeep Lather who had arrested Kumar’s aide in another case, had also subsequently died by suicide. He is stated to have levelled corruption charges against Kumar and also held IPS officer’s family responsible for his extreme act.