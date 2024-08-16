IGs, DIGs among J&K police officers transferred, intel wing gets new chief

In a major shakeup in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, several senior officers were transferred by the administration on Friday while the intelligence wing got a new chief. In a major shakeup in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, several senior officers were transferred by the administration on Friday while the intelligence wing got a new chief. (PTI file photo)

In three orders, the Jammu and Kashmir administration transferred senior police officers with immediate effect. This came a day after senior IPS officer Nalin Prabhat was appointed special director general (DG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police. He will assume the role of the force’s chief following the retirement of RR Swain on September 30.

The developments in the Union Territory’s police force and transfers of officials in the civil administration are seen as a precursor to the assembly elections in the UT that need to be held before September 30, the deadline set by the Supreme Court. The Election Commission will announce the schedule for assembly elections on Friday afternoon. However, it is still not clear for which states the election schedule will be announced.

An order issued by the government said, “In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Nitish Kumar, IPS (AGMUT: 1999) ADGP CID is posted as head of CID, relieving Swain, IPS (AGMUT: 1991) DGP, J&K, of the additional charge of the post.” In a separate document, the government ordered the transfer of 12 senior police officers, including inspectors general of police (IGPs) and deputy inspectors general (DIGs).

Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP PHQ, with additional charge of IGP (POS) and IGP Traffic, has been posted as IGP (POS) with additional charge of IGP (Hqrs) PHQ, IGP (Technical Services) and IGP (Telecom). Sunil Gupta, DIG, Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, has been posted as in-charge IGP Crime, while Sujit Kumar, DIG CID, has been posted as in-charge IGP Security. Shiv Kumar has been posted as the new DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range.

Vivek Gupta, DIG, North Kashmir range, has been posted as in-charge IGP Railways J&K, and M Suleman Choudhary, DIG Personnel (PHQ), has been posted as in-charge IGP traffic, the order said.

The government also shifted the DIG of the police’s State Investigation Agency (SIA), Ajeet Singh, who has been posted as DIG, Traffic, Kashmir.

The order said Vinod Kumar has been posted as in-charge DIG, Armed Police, Jammu, while Maqsood-ul-Zaman has been posted as in-charge DIG, North Kashmir.

Mubassir Latifi Ameer has been posted as in-charge director (Pers) PHQ, while Rashmi Wazir has been posted as DIG, security, J&K, and Rajeshwar Singh has been posted as in-charge DIG, SIA.

District police chiefs shifted

In another order, the Jammu and Kashmir administration shifted the police chiefs of several districts, including those from Jammu region that has witnessed an upsurge in terror attacks in recent months.

The districts of Jammu, Ramban, Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Doda and Poonch have got new police chiefs.

Gurinderpal Singh has been posted as SSP, Baramulla, Nagpure Amod Ashok as SSP, Udhampur, Mumtaz Ahmed as SSP, Poonch, Mohammad Aslam as SSP, Doda, Deepika as SSP, Kathua, Gaurav Sikawar as SSP, Reasi, Kulbir Singh as SSP, Ramban, and Joginder Singh as SSP, Jammu, the order said.

The districts in the Kashmir Valley that got new police chiefs include Shopian and Ganderbal. While Ananyat Ali Choudhary has been posted as the SSP of Shopian, Wasim Qadri is the new SSP of Ganderbal.

Similarly, Amritpal Singh has been posted as SSP (Tech) CID Hqrs, Sandeep Gupta as AIG (Tech) PHQ, Anuj Kumar as CO IR-11, Tunushree as SP SIA Kashmir, Mohita Sharma as AIG (Prov) PHQ, Ashok Kumar Sharma as CO 1 Border Battalion, Jammu, Yougal Kumar Manhas as SSP, SIA, Jammu, Al-Tahir Geelani as AIG (procurement) PHQ, Shaheen Wahid as SSP, Telecom, Jammu, Sandeep Bhat as additional SP, Udhampur, and Baljeet Singh as additional SP, Nowshera.